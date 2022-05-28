ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memorial Day ceremonies happening on the Central Coast

By KSBY Staff
KSBY News
 4 days ago
Several ceremonies open to the public are taking place across the Central Coast Monday for Memorial Day. Here are some of the ones happening:

ATASCADERO

An approximately hour-long ceremony begins at 11 a.m. Monday at the Faces of Freedom Memorial. The ceremony will begin with a flyover by the Estrella Warbirds. People are encouraged to bring their own seating.

SAN LUIS OBISPO

A veteran’s remembrance service will take place at the American Legion Post 66, 1661 Mill St., in San Luis Obispo starting at 11 a.m. Monday.

The free event will include the raising of the American flag, music, a flyover and more.

Parking is available in the Veteran’s Hall parking lot located at 801 Grand Ave.

PISMO BEACH

A ceremony on the Pismo Pier will begin at 11 a.m. and will include the Pismo Beach Honor Guard, laying of a memorial wreath and a speaker from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

NIPOMO

Organizers say a Memorial Day ceremony and concert planned at Black Lake Golf Resort Monday has been canceled due to illness.

SANTA MARIA

A ceremony is also taking place at the Santa Maria Cemetery. It starts at 11 a.m. and is being organized by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2521. Following the ceremony, a meal will be served at the post located at 200 E. Battles Road.

SANTA BARBARA

A ceremony will take place in Santa Barbara at the Santa Barbara Cemetery. The event will include the Santa Barbara Choral Society, Gold Coast Pipe Band, guest speakers and flyovers by the Condor Squadron. The one-hour event starts at 11 a.m.

Know of other events happening? You can email information to news@ksby.com.

IN THIS ARTICLE
News Break
Politics
