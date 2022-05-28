ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crawford County, IA

Sen. Ernst Visits Crawford County Monday To Participate In Memorial Day Services

By Nathan Konz
1380kcim.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Monday, Senator Joni Ernst will be in Crawford County to participate in Memorial Day ceremonies from...

www.1380kcim.com

Comments / 2

Related
1380kcim.com

Carroll American Legion Seeks Public’s Help For Flag Removal Tonight At Carroll Cemetery

The Carroll American Legion is seeking the public’s help in removing flags from the Carroll City Cemetery later today (Tuesday). Veterans and volunteers were in the process of removing the more than 1,400 flags last night (Monday) when a sudden burst of rain swept through town, putting a damper on the takedown plan. Instead, the American Legion will reconvene at 5 p.m. at the cemetery’s north entrance to complete the removal. Residents interested in helping out are asked to meet there at that time.
CARROLL, IA
Western Iowa Today

Sioux City Hospital Unveils Program For Vets, Service Members And Their Families

(Sioux City, IA) — MercyOne in Sioux City announced the launch of its military and veterans’ health care program heading into the Memorial Day holiday. Mercy’s Jessica Hanson says the initiative is designed to improve the care given to military service members, veterans, and their families. She says providers and staff have recently undergone training to help understand and respond to “health concerns and challenges specific to the military community.” There are more than 180-thousand veterans living in Iowa, and that number does not include those currently serving their country through the guard or reserves. Hanson says the hospital’s patient admission process has been updated so military members are identified upon arrival and care is provided with a more in-depth understanding of their needs.
SIOUX CITY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Crawford County, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Government
City
Charter Oak, IA
County
Crawford County, IA
Sioux City Journal

7 apply for upcoming NW Iowa district judge vacancy

SIOUX CITY -- Seven lawyers have applied for an upcoming district court judicial vacancy in Iowa's 3rd Judicial District. Applying for the district judge position are Andrea Buckley, Billy Oyadare and Sharese Whitesell, all of Sioux City; Thomas Kunstle, of Orange City; Rosanne Plante, of Hinton; Robert Tiefenthaler, of Sergeant Bluff; and Kristine Timmins, of Lawton.
SIOUX CITY, IA
kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Tuesday, May 31st, 2022

(UNDATED) -- At least four motorcyclists died in separate crashes in Iowa over Memorial Day weekend, with three of the accidents in western Iowa. A man from Shelby County died when the motorcycle he was operating was struck from behind late Monday morning by a distracted motorist, near the Adair County Freedom Rock. His passenger was flown by helicopter to a Hospital in Des Moines. A passenger on a motorcycle trike died Saturday morning near Stanton, in Montgomery County, when a gust of wind pushed the cycle to the right before the machine collided with a cable barrier and six barrier posts and rolling onto its top. A Winterset man died from injuries he suffered in a motorcycle crash in Madison County on Sunday. And a motorcycle crash Monday afternoon in Marion County claimed the life of a woman from Knoxville.
SHELBY COUNTY, IA
1380kcim.com

CCSD Board Of Education Schedules Special Meeting For Thursday Evening

The Carroll Community School District (CCSD) Board of Education has released the agenda for a special meeting scheduled for tomorrow (Thursday) evening. The board will convene at 5:30 p.m. in the Adams Elementary School conference room with only two items on the agenda. School officials will review and approve a personnel report before entering into a closed session under Iowa Code 21.5.1.i, “To evaluate the professional competency of an individual whose appointment, hiring, performance, or discharge is being considered when necessary to prevent needless and irreparable injury to that individual’s reputation and that individual requests a closed session.” This is a regularly scheduled superintendent evaluation that had been on the agenda for the board’s May 23 meeting, but it was postponed due to time constraints. The full June 2 agenda can be found included below.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joni Ernst
1380kcim.com

West Central Iowa Rural Water Has Issued A Water Watch For Manning

Customers of West Central Iowa Rural Water were put on a water watch last week to help save water for the community. The order went into effect on Thursday, May 26 and Jason Meredith, manager of rural water, says the watch is in effect because they buy a lot of their water from Denison.
DENISON, IA
1380kcim.com

Gov. Reynolds Orders Flags To Half-Staff Tuesday To Mark Burial Of Two Navy Heroes

Gov. Kim Reynolds has ordered flags in Iowa to half-staff tomorrow (Tuesday) to mark the burial of two Navy heroes. Services for former Commander and prisoner of war, 82-year-old Larry Spencer of West Des Moines, will be held at 10 a.m. at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery in Adel. Spencer was shot down in 1966 over North Vietnam during a reconnaissance escort mission and was held as a prisoner of war for nearly seven years. Following his release, he continued to serve in the Navy at the Pentagon and in the Office of the Secretary of Defense. The other Iowan to be buried Tuesday is Navy Fire Controlman 3rd Class, Jack Breedlove of Cedar Rapids. Breedlove was 19 years old when he was killed on the USS Oklahoma during the Japanese attack at Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. Scientists with the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency identified his remains in March of 2021. Breedlove will be buried Tuesday at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, Hawaii. Flags will be at half-staff on the State Capitol Building and flag displays in the Capitol Complex. Flags will also be half-staff on all public buildings, grounds, and facilities throughout the state from sunrise to sunset on Tuesday, May 31. Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties, and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flag at half-staff for the same length of time as a sign of respect. Flags were also ordered to half-staff this (Monday) morning from sunrise to noon for Memorial Day.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
1380kcim.com

Crop Is In The Ground As Carroll County Family Gears Up For Second Annual Sunflower Fundraiser For St. Anthony Cancer Center

A Carroll County family’s impromptu fundraiser for the St. Anthony Cancer Center is making a return later this summer. Mark and Tami Nepple, who live just east of Mt. Carmel, raise various plants on their property, including sunflowers. According to Mark, his family has a history of cancer diagnoses. They had originally planned to simply provide a bouquet of flowers associated with hope for a freewill donation. What started as a simple fundraiser last year ended up generating over $8,000 for the local cancer center.
CARROLL COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Audit finds more than $12K in improper disbursements by Iowa Safe Schools

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Safe Schools had more than $12,200 in improper disbursements over four years, according to a new report from Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand. Sand released the report on Wednesday detailing the improper disbursements of Federal Victims of Crime Act Assistance Funds. The Attorney Genera’s...
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day#The American Legion#Combat Veteran#Politics Local#The U S Senate
Sioux City Journal

Latest Woodbury County court report

Marquetta Henderson, 37, South Sioux City, second-degree fraudulent practices; sentenced May 25, five years prison suspended, three years probation. Jonathan Antonio Chable, 27, Sioux City, eluding (habitual offender enhancement), second-degree theft (habitual offender enhancement), probation violation; sentenced May 26, probation revoked, 15 years prison. Gerald Lee Dickes Jr., 37, Sioux...
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
1380kcim.com

DMACC Carroll Campus Is Offering an Event Called Kick Off To Summer

Des Moines Area Community College (DMACC) is offering an event at their Carroll campus tomorrow (Thursday) called Kick off to Summer. Participants can learn about the Last Dollar Scholarship, which allows individuals to go to school for free. The event starts at noon in the Knott Commons Area with a free lunch and a presentation. Participants will also learn how they can be eligible for programs and certifications at the DMACC Carroll Campus, such as nursing, human services, welding, etc. Individuals wanting more information can contact the DMACC Carroll Campus at 712-792-1755.
CARROLL, IA
Western Iowa Today

Vilsack Promotes Use Of ‘Mass Timber’ In Visit To Iowa

(West Des Moines, IA) — U-S Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack says a central Iowa construction project shows the potential for a building material called mass timber. Its layers of wood, are compressed and nailed or glued together, so they can bear more weight. Vilsack says mass timber can be made from the smaller trees the U-S Forest Service plans to remove from millions of acres of federal land over the next decade. He visited the site of the Junction Development Catalyst in West Des Moines on Friday, a building for commercial and residential tenants that’s made of mass timber. The project received a nearly 250-thousand-dollar federal grant and construction should be completed this fall.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
1380kcim.com

Dobson Pipe Organ Builders Invites Community To Open House As Plans to Rebuild After 2021 Fire Move Forward

Pictured: Organ at St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church in Chatham, Massachusetts where Panning was working the day of the fire. Nearly a year after a fire destroyed its facilities in downtown Lake City, Dobson Pipe Organ Builders is opening its doors to the community that provided an outpouring of support for the iconic musical instrument manufacturer. Dobson’s main facility was destroyed on June 15, 2021 after a malfunctioning fan ignited sawdust in a work area. Owner, John Panning, says he and many others remember that day vividly.
LAKE CITY, IA
KCCI.com

More older Iowans now qualify for tax assistance

DES MOINES, Iowa — Older Iowans on a fixed income might be feeling the inflation pinch harder than most. This year, more of the state's seniors qualify for breaks when it comes to property taxes. A bill lawmakers passed expands eligibility for people 70 years and older. The deadline...
POLK COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Honoring the fallen, Iowans play in Taps Across America

Across America, at exactly 3 p.m. local time, you may have heard a patriotic sound. Thousands of musicians played taps from their local parks, driveways, backyards and more. The Iowa wind carried Joan Hendel's 24 notes to an audience of none as she stood in Folded Flags Park in West Des Moines along Veterans Memorial Parkway.
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy