Uvalde, TX

Trump Ally Jon Voight Calls for 'Proper Qualifications for Gun Ownership'

By Thomas Kika
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
"We must identify every individual for their credentials for their mental capacity to bear arms," the conservative actor said in a video on...

Comments / 14

Sam Mills
4d ago

and if you sell an illegal gun you should get charged with whatever crime is committed with said gun. maybe that would be a deterrent for some of these straw buyers at least.

The Independent

Sean Hannity turns on surging GOP candidate as Trump tries to get her rival Dr Oz over the line in Senate primary

Republican Pennsylvania Senate candidate Kathy Barnette is facing heat from influential Republicans — including Fox News host Sean Hannity — now that she's surged to a front-runner position just days before the state's primary.GOP operatives backing celebrity talk show host Dr Mehmet Oz's candidacy have circled the wagons and begun attacking Ms Barnette to try to hobble her ahead of the primary, NBC News reports. On Thursday, former President Donald Trump weighed in, launching an attack on Ms Barnette to try to boost the chances of his preferred candidate, Dr Oz. He did hedge his bets, however, and said...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Mitt Romney admits Trump will likely be the Republican presidential nominee in 2024 if he runs and calls him the 'leader of the party' - despite admitting he wouldn't vote for him

Sen. Mitt Romney is predicting Trump will be the GOP's nominee in 2024 if he runs. The Utah Republican – who twice voted to impeach former President Donald Trump – made the statement following the victory by Trump-backed candidate J.D. Vance in the Ohio Republican primary for Senate.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Atlantic

The Real Reason America Doesn’t Have Gun Control

After each of the repeated mass shootings that now provide a tragic backbeat to American life, the same doomed dance of legislation quickly begins. As the outraged demands for action are inevitably derailed in Congress, disappointed gun-control advocates, and perplexed ordinary citizens, point their fingers at the influence of the National Rifle Association or the intransigent opposition of congressional Republicans. Those are both legitimate factors, but the stalemate over gun-control legislation since Bill Clinton’s first presidential term ultimately rests on a much deeper problem: the growing crisis of majority rule in American politics.
POLITICS
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

