Beto O'Rourke's Odds of Winning Texas Governor's Race After Uvalde Shooting

By Darragh Roche
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

O'Rourke has harshly criticized Governor Greg Abbott following the killing of 21 people at an elementary...

Fred Dahler
4d ago

Where was Beto today? He could have shined today at the National Cemetery in El Paso! Putting up Flags for our Heroes! But that wouldn't have gotten as much attention as the insults at a National Tragedy !

Winnora Vasquez
4d ago

he doesn't care about what happen in Uvalde he uses emotion so we can vote for him how can you use tragedy to get votes 😔 😢 .Go back home we don't want you .

James Turner
4d ago

Kinda reminds me of the past presidential election. People voted with emotion not common sense. Look where we are at today. Think before you vote

