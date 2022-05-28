ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upside-down train glides through German city

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35qMRd_0ftVDpi800

The city of Wuppertal , Germany , is home to one of the world’s most unusual transport systems - an upside-down “flying” train line.

Unique carriages hang upside-down from the tracks and travel over the streets and river of the city thanks to a monorail system that first came into operation over a century ago in 1901.

The Wuppertal Schwebebahn, as it’s called, is 13.3km long and is a regular means of getting from A to B in the city, carrying around 82,000 people daily.

The characteristic railway system is one of only six functional suspended railway systems in the world.

