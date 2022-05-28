ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump says US should invest in ‘safer schools’ rather than send millions to Ukraine

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

Donald Trump suggested on Friday that the US should prioritise funding for school security over sending aid to Ukraine .

The former president was speaking at the National Rifle Association’s annual convention, less than 300 miles from where 19 children and two adults were killed in a school shooting on Tuesday.

“If the United States has $40 billion to send to Ukraine, we should be able to do whatever it takes to keep our children safe at home,” Trump said.

