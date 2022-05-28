Jai Hindley set to win Giro D’Italia after surging ahead of Richard Carapaz on penultimate stage

Jai Hindley is set to become the first Australian winner of the Giro d’Italia after taking control of the race on the penultimate stage in the Dolomites.

The Bora-Hansgrohe rider began the day three seconds behind Richard Carapaz of Ineos Grenadiers but surged ahead of his rival on the final climb of the Passo Fedaia.

With only a 17.4 kilometres time trial in Verona to come on Sunday, Hindley’s lead of one minute and 25 seconds should be ample to see him secure a first Grand Tour victory.

The 26-year-old wore the Maglia Rosa at the same stage two years ago only to lose out to Britain’s Tao Geoghegan Hart but, on that occasion, the pair were level on time heading into the final day.

Hindley said: “It’s the most beautiful jersey in cycling in my opinion.

“It’s a privilege and an honour to wear this again.

“It was a bumpy road back here and I didn’t know if I was going to get a chance to wear this again but it’s just an incredible feeling.

“We had a plan and we stuck to our guns. The team were phenomenal, not just today but the whole three weeks, they’ve looked after me so well.

“It’s not over, there’s a hard day tomorrow and I’m going to give it everything in the time trial.”

Victory on the stage went to Italian Alessandro Covi, riding for UAE Team Emirates, who was part of an early breakaway and made his move on the penultimate climb before holding on comfortably for victory.