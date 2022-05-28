ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ray Liotta’s fiancée Jacy Nittolo pays tribute to actor: ‘The kind of real love that one dreams of’

By Annabel Nugent
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

Ray Liotta ’s fiancée Jacy Nittolo has paid tribute to the late actor.

Liotta, who was best known for his leading role in Martin Scorsese’s 1990 crime classic Goodfellas , died in his sleep on Thursday (26 May) aged 67.

His publicist confirmed the news in a statement that read: “There was nothing suspicious about the death, and no foul play is suspected.” Liotta had been in the Dominican Republic at the time shooting a new film.

The Hannibal star was engaged to Nittolo, who released a statement paying tribute to her late fiancé on Instagram on Saturday (28 May).

“My life these past couple of years have been nothing but truly magical. Ray and I share a deep love that I will cherish in my heart forever,” she wrote.

“We laughed and we were inseparable. The chemistry was wild in the best way.”

She said that Liotta “was everything in the world to me”, adding that “we couldn’t get enough of each other. The kind of real love that one dreams of”.

Nittolo concluded: “He has the most beautiful person inside and out that I’ve ever known… and even that is an understatement.”

Liotta announced his engagement to Nittolo on Christmas in 2020,  writing on Instagram: “Christmas wishes do come true. I asked the love of my life to marry me, and thank God she said yes!!!”

Martin Scorsese, Robert DeNiro, and Jennifer Lopez were among the stars to pay tribute to the late actor.

