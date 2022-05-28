ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Police Investigate Suspicious Death of Man in City Heights Apartment

By City News Service
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23zxLl_0ftVBg5F00
A San Diego Police Department patch on an officer’s uniform. Courtesy SDPD

A man was found dead Friday in an apartment in City Heights in what San Diego Police called a suspicious death.

Officers from the Mid-City Division responded at 4:45 p.m. after receiving a call from a concerned individual requesting a welfare check of a man in an apartment in the 4200 block of Euclid Avenue, said Lt. Steve Shebloski.

Upon arriving, the officers forced entry into the victim’s apartment after they confirmed seeing what appeared to be a seriously injured or dead man on the floor. Once inside, the officers located an obviously dead man suffering from trauma to his upper body, Shebloski said.

The victim, a 52-year-old man, has been identified but his name was not released pending family notifications, police said.

Due to the suspicious nature surrounding the victim’s death, detectives from the department’s Homicide Unit were called to the scene to investigate.

Anyone with information regarding the victim was asked to call the department’s Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC San Diego

Couple Shot at While Sleeping in Car in Logan Heights: SDPD

Two people are injured after they were shot at as they slept inside their car Wednesday morning in Logan Heights, San Diego Police said. The shooting was reported sometime around 2:30 a.m. near the intersection of Kearney Avenue and Dewey Street. The victims, a man and a woman, said they were approached by three individuals as they slept in their silver Nissan Altima. An argument started, and then one of the three individuals got out a handgun and shot into the Altima four times.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego County, CA
Crime & Safety
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
County
San Diego County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Suspicious Death#Crime Stoppers#Dead Man
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
onscene.tv

2 Suspicious Fires Burn Alongside Freeway | San Diego

05.30.2022 | 5:00 AM | SAN DIEGO – 2 vegetation fires broke out on the On-ramp to eastbound Hwy 94 & the southbound I-805 from Home Ave. Firefighters quickly attacked the two fires and stopped them before they could reach any of the houses on top of the hill. The on-ramp was closed by the CHP. Both fires were within 30-40 feet of each other. The fires are considered to be suspicious and the MAST Team was called in to investigate the incident. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Missing National City woman found dead by family members

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — Family members searching for an at-risk woman found her body Sunday in some brush about a mile from her home, police said. Carter's relatives found her lying face-down in some brush just east of the east curb line in the 1200 block of Harbor Drive, said Capt. Alex Hernandez of the National City Police Department.
NBC San Diego

1 Shot in Parking Lot of Helix High School

A man was shot once in his upper leg in the parking lot of Helix High School in La Mesa on Memorial Day evening, according to police. Residents near the school reported hearing gunshots from the campus at around 6:20 p.m., and described two vehicles leaving the parking lot after the shots were heard, according to a La Mesa Police Department sergeant.
Fontana Herald News

Suspects are arrested at the end of two separate pursuits in San Bernardino

Suspects were arrested at the end of two separate pursuits in San Bernardino on May 25, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. In the first incident, the members of the P.D.'s Gang Team was working proactive enforcement when they attempted to stop a vehicle after observing several vehicle code violations. The driver failed to yield and led officers on a vehicle pursuit for almost three miles on city streets. While fleeing from the police, the occupants threw a loaded gun out of the vehicle.
Nationwide Report

A multi-vehicle accident led to the closure of lanes on I-8 in East County (El Cajon, CA)

A multi-vehicle accident led to the closure of lanes on I-8 in East County (El Cajon, CA)Nationwide Report. Several lanes of Interstate 8 were blocked following a wreck Tuesday in East County, involving an RV. As per the initial information, the multi-vehicle accident took place at about 4:45 p.m. on westbound I-8 at El Cajon Boulevard in El Cajon [...]
EL CAJON, CA
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
24K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy