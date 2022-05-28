ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Victim shares pride in helping to jail ‘dangerous’ modern slavery gang

By Oliver Browning
 4 days ago

A modern slavery victim has spoken of her pride in helping to jail the “dangerous” gang which forced her into prostitution and exploited hundreds of other women.

Her harrowing story was key for detectives working in London and Essex in finding several brothels and protecting women, the Metropolitan Police’s modern slavery and child exploitation investigation (MSCE) team said.

Five gang members were sentenced at Isleworth Crown Court, west London, on Friday, for offences including conspiracy to arrange or facilitate travel of another person with a view to exploitation and conspiracy to control prostitution for gain.

The Independent

The Independent

