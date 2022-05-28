ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas school shooting: Victim's father calls for end to gun violence

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hdOjn_0ftVBamt00

The father of a 10-year-old girl who was killed during a school shooting in Texas on Tuesday has called for an end to gun violence .

Felix Rubio spoke to CNN just days after his daughter, Lexi, was murdered.

“All I can hope that is she’s not just a number, hopefully, something gets resolved,” Mr Rubio said during a tearful interview.

When asked what he would like to see resolved, he replied “violence, guns”.

“This is enough, no one else needs to go through this.”

The Independent

The Independent

