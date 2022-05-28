ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Jurgen Klopp dedicates Liverpool’s Champions League final to people of Ukraine

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ty7IE_0ftVBX5a00

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has dedicated their Champions League final to the people of Ukraine .

The Reds face Real Madrid at the Stade de France in Paris after the showpiece was moved from St Petersburg following Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine in February.

It will be a rematch of their 2018 encounter in Kyiv which Madrid won 3-1.

“We play this final for all the people in Ukraine,” Klopp said.

“I’m pretty sure there are some who can watch it and we do it for you, 100 per cent.”

TheDailyBeast

Kremlin TV Names the Country Putin Will Invade Next

While some in the West are pondering what kind of a concessions would allow Russian autocrat Vladimir Putin “to save face” in Ukraine, leading Russian lawmakers and top propagandists are advocating smashing the West, which they say is Russia’s ultimate target. On the state TV show 60...
POLITICS
The Independent

UK’s Nato envoy warns Royal Navy may have to battle Russia

Royal Navy ships could be sent into action against Russia’s Black Sea blockade of Ukraine, a Tory MP who leads the UK’s parliamentary delegation to Nato has suggested.Alec Shelbrooke said that British warships could have to use “lethal defensive force” against Russia’s forces as part of a mission to escort vital grain supplies out of Ukrainian ports, at the “high risk” of deaths of UK personnel and the escalation of war in Europe.In a message to constituents, Mr Shelbrooke said that a challenge to Boris Johnson’s leadership would be “an indulgence” at a time when the prime minister is...
MILITARY
The Independent

‘All this suffering because of a madman’: Putin’s forces intensify attacks in bid to seize the Donbas

“No mother should have to watch her daughter die. No mother should have to piece together her daughter’s body. They killed her, they broke my heart, they broke the hearts of our family.”Vera Ivanova is inconsolable in her grief. Her daughter, Nataliya, died in a bombing in Sievierodonetsk — one of two cities, along with Lysychansk, that the Russians are trying to capture to complete their seizure of the Luhansk region in the fierce battles of eastern Ukraine. Having failed to capture Kyiv or Kharkiv, the focus of Vladimir Putin’s forces is now on the east of the...
POLITICS
The Independent

Ukraine war: Russian state TV claims Nato has started ‘World War 3’

A prominent Russian state television presenter has claimed World War III has already begun due to western arms support for Ukraine.Rossiya 1 presenter Olga Skabeyeva said Russia's so-called special military operation in Ukraine was over and “a real war has started, World War III”. She added that Moscow now had to expand its goal of “demilitarisation” to cover Nato countries.On Monday’s edition of her programme 60 Minutes, Ms Skabeyeva said: “It's time to admit, perhaps, that Russia's special operation in Ukraine is now over in the sense that a real war has started, World War III.“We are being forced...
MILITARY
The Independent

‘They hate us all,’ claims former Russian leader in latest sanctions row

Western sanctions against Russia are motivated by “hatred”, according to a former Russian president with close links to Vladimir Putin.Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy head of the country’s security council, also alleged that sanctions against the country are aimed at hurting ordinary Russian people.He wrote on the Telegram messenger app on Tuesday: “They hate us all! The basis for these decisions is hatred for Russia, for Russians and for all its inhabitants.”Despite that, Medvedev claimed sanctions are not affecting the political elite and won't be “fatal” for big business, but are “directed precisely against the people of Russia”.Western measures affecting oil...
EUROPE
The Independent

Steve Clarke confident this Scotland squad will qualify for major tournaments

Steve Clarke told his Scotland squad to justify his confidence in them by getting to another major tournament following failure to reach the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.Clarke admitted he and his players were suffering after their 3-1 defeat by Ukraine in their play-off semi-final at Hampden Park.Ukraine skipper Andriy Yarmolenko deservedly put the visitors ahead in the 33rd minute and Roman Yaremchuk doubled that lead three minutes after the break.Midfielder Callum McGregor pulled a goal back in the 79th minute as Clarke’s men rallied but Ukraine substitute Artem Dovbyk drove in a breakaway third in added time to book...
WORLD
The Independent

Britain’s Olympic champion curlers recognised in Queen’s Birthday Honours list

Great Britain’s Olympic gold medal-winning women’s curling team have been recognised in the Queen’s Birthday Honours list.The team took top spot on the podium at the Beijing Games earlier this year and captain Eve Muirhead, who was made an MBE in 2020, has now secured an OBE.Her team-mates Jennifer Dodds, Hailey Duff, Vicky Wright and alternate Mili Smith all received MBEs.The team’s head coach David Murdoch received the same honour, along with chef de mission Georgina Seccombe, while visually impaired para-skier Neil Simpson’s gold medal in Beijing earned him an MBE as well. His brother Andrew, who acts as his...
SPORTS
The Independent

Wales captain Gareth Bale awarded MBE for services to football and charity

Wales captain Gareth Bale has been awarded an MBE for services to football and charity in the Queen’s Birthday Honours list.The 32-year-old is arguably British football’s greatest export after a trophy-laden nine-year spell at Real Madrid.Bale became the first UK player to win the Champions League on five occasions when Real beat Liverpool in Paris on Saturday – his final involvement for the Spanish club.The Cardiff-born forward, who is Wales’ record goalscorer, began his career at Southampton and joined Tottenham in 2007.Bale was twice named Professional Footballers’ Association player of the year at Spurs before moving to Real in 2013...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Steve Clarke says Scotland are ‘suffering’ but must not forget progress

Steve Clarke said his Scotland players were “suffering” after their 2022 World Cup dream ended in devastation with a 3-1 defeat by Ukraine in their play-off semi-final at Hampden Park.Worldwide attention was on the game due to Russia’s invasion of their neighbours in February but when the focus turned from the emotion surrounding the game to football, it was Ukraine who came up trumps starting with a goal in the 33rd minute from skipper Andriy Yarmolenko.Roman Yaremchuk doubled that lead three minutes after the break and, although midfielder Callum McGregor pulled a goal back for the Scots in the 79th...
SPORTS
The Independent

Lionel Messi cherishes ‘beautiful’ night for Argentina at Wembley

Lionel Messi hailed Argentina’s “beautiful final” after they downed Italy 3-0 to claim Finalissima success at a sold-out and partisan Wembley.The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner produced a memorable performance at England’s national stadium and provided two assists to inspire more trophy delight for his nation after last summer’s Copa America triumph had ended their 28-year wait for silverware.Goals by Lautaro Martinez, Angel Di Maria and Paulo Dybala helped Argentina win the third edition of the ‘Cup of Champions’ with the South Americans also successful in the 1993 match.Wembley was full of sky blue and white with Argentinians enjoying their first...
UEFA
The Independent

Ukraine end Scotland’s World Cup dreams in emotional qualifier

To compete against Ukraine in 2022 is a delicate thing. What is a worthy victory, and what is actually fair? The mammoth public vote for the Ukrainian Eurovision entry was one thing, but international football raises emotions (and tempers) to a whole other level.Fortunately for Scotland, facing a World Cup qualifier against the Ukrainians, the atmosphere at Hampden Park was not of pity, but joy.Artem, a young Ukrainian who has lived in Edinburgh since long before Russia’s invasion, said the game means a lot more than simply proving that Ukraine and Ukrainians are surviving.“Being in Scotland, there’s not been a...
SOCCER
Sports
The Independent

Ukraine notch emotional win over Scotland to move one step away from World Cup

The end for Scotland, but perhaps the start of one of those beautifully stirring stories that only sport can offer.These heroic Ukrainian players have already given their people so much with this 3-1 win at Hampden Park, in this first match since the invasion, but it also showed they are capable of so much more.They are now just one more game from the World Cup itself, and Cardiff on Sunday may be an even greater occasion.It is put into the context by the fact people in Ukraine itself had to watch this from air-raid shelters due to alerts going across...
SOCCER
