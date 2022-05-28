Jurgen Klopp dedicates Liverpool’s Champions League final to people of Ukraine

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has dedicated their Champions League final to the people of Ukraine .

The Reds face Real Madrid at the Stade de France in Paris after the showpiece was moved from St Petersburg following Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine in February.

It will be a rematch of their 2018 encounter in Kyiv which Madrid won 3-1.

“We play this final for all the people in Ukraine,” Klopp said.

“I’m pretty sure there are some who can watch it and we do it for you, 100 per cent.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.