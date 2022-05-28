Ray Liotta's Fiancée Speaks Out After His Death: 'He Was Everything'

Photo: Getty Images

Jacy Nittolo is speaking out about her fiancé Ray Liotta 's death earlier this week.

In a heartfelt Instagram post complete with a handful of loving photos, Nittolo, 47, opened up about the loss of Liotta, who died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic on Thursday (May 26) while on location for the film Dangerous Waters . He was 67.

"My life these past couple of years have been nothing but truly magical. Ray and I share a deep love that I will cherish in my heart forever. We laughed daily and we were inseparable," she said on Saturday (May 28). "The chemistry was wild in the best way. He was everything in the world to me and we couldn’t get enough of each other. The kind of real love that one dreams of."

Nittolo continued, "He was the most beautiful person inside and out that I’ve ever known…and even that is an understatement."

The Goodfellas actor was set up with Nittolo by his daughter, Karsen, after attending a party at Nittolo's son Chazz's house, he said on Live with Kelly and Ryan in September 2021, according to Page Six . While it's unclear when the two met, Liotta first appeared on Nittolo's Instagram in February 2020.

They got engaged during Christmastime in 2020. "Christmas wishes do come true. I asked the love of my life to marry me, and thank God she said yes!!!" Liotta said on Instagram .