Will the mail be delivered on Memorial Day?

By Nexstar Media Wire, Zach Hester
 4 days ago

(WHNT) — Will the mail run on Memorial Day? The short answer is no.

Just like all other federally-recognized holidays, regular mail from the United States Postal Service (USPS) will not run on the day honoring fallen U.S. military personnel. This year, Memorial Day is recognized on Monday, May 30.

Post offices will also be closed for retail transactions on Memorial Day, according to the USPS.

Despite no regular mail service for residential or business addresses, the USPS says its Priority Mail Express service will continue to operate for deliveries, just as it does “365 days a year.”

Regular mail services will resume Tuesday, May 31.

Memorial Day is recognized every year on the last Monday of May, and commemorates the sacrifice made by those who died while serving in the U.S. armed forces. The day is also considered to be the unofficial start of summer in the United States.

Like all federal holidays, government offices and banks will be closed. According to the O ffice of Personnel Management , this year’s remaining federal holidays are:

Monday, May 30 Memorial Day
Monday, June 20 * Juneteenth National Independence Day
Monday, July 04 Independence Day
Monday, September 05 Labor Day
Monday, October 10 Columbus Day
Friday, November 11 Veterans Day
Thursday, November 24 Thanksgiving Day
Monday, December 26 * Christmas Day

*O bserved

KFOR

Why Memorial Day was moved to always be on Monday

Memorial Day, a federal holiday commemorating those who died while serving in the military, was celebrated on the same day of the month every year for a century before Congress voted to move it to always land on a Monday.
