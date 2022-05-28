ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Coca-Cola Company phasing out one of its longtime beverages

By Michael Bartiromo, Nexstar Media Wire
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k2NdC_0ftV8tNc00

(NEXSTAR) – Coca-Cola is reading the tea leaves — and they aren’t too optimistic about Honest Tea.

The beverage, which was founded in 1998 and acquired by the Coca-Cola Company in 2011, will be phased out of Coca-Cola’s portfolio by the end of the year, the company confirmed earlier this week.

Coca-Cola cited decreasing sales, as well as supply challenges for glass bottles, as reasons for its decision to discontinue Honest Tea. The company also believes its other ready-to-drink tea brands — Gold Peak and Peace Tea — are better positioned for growth.

An Oreo-Ritz combo: Genius or crime against nature?

“Shifting from a three-brand tea portfolio to a prioritized two-brand tea lineup will free up investment resources and supply chain capacity to better meet consumer needs and capture share in the category,” said Sabrina Tandon, the group director of ready-to-drink teas for Coca-Cola North America, stated in a press release.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uakLK_0ftV8tNc00
The Coca-Cola Company purchased a 40% stake in Honest Tea in 2008, ten years after the brand was founded. Honest Tea was fully acquired by Coca-Cola in 2011. (Aaron Davidson/Getty Images for SOBEWFF®)

Despite dropping Honest Tea from its portfolio, Coca-Cola will continue to produce its Honest Kids line of beverages. The company will also retain ownership of the Honest Tea brand, despite phasing out its products.

Aside from Honest Tea, Gold Peak and Peace Tea, the Coca-Cola Company’s coffee and tea portfolio includes Fuzetea and several brands sold largely overseas, including Ayataka, Costa Coffee, Dogadan and Georgia.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 2

Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Police arrest 4 Rockford gang members, find guns and drugs

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — K9 units assisted police in chasing down four Rockford gang members on Sunday afternoon, authorities said. According to Rockford Police, officers spotted the men walking down the middle of Tay Street around 4 p.m., and as they approached, the men ran. Malekai Brown, 19, was captured at the scene and police […]
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

One killed in head-on crash in Rock County

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WTVO) — One person has died and another was critically injured in a fatal head-on crash in Rock County. Sheriff’s deputies and Janesville fire crews responded to Roherty Road on State Highway 11 on Monday afternoon where a Chevrolet Silverado, headed westbound, crossed the center line and hit a Ford F-550. The […]
ROCK COUNTY, WI
Mashed

Why General Mills Is Discontinuing Two Of Its Iconic Brands

Many people think of General Mills as the king of cereal, and while that may be true, the company probably wouldn't be where it is today without its contribution to the world of packaged dry dinners. Fifty years ago, the invention of Hamburger Helper changed the game for families in the US who needed a quick, economical way to get a semi-homemade meal on the table. With the assurance of the Helping Hand mascot, Lefty displayed the box, people who were either busy from work or novice cooks could take whatever pound of meat they had on hand, mix it with the dried pasta and seasoning contents, and transform it into dinner for the whole family. Per General Mills, 27% of households reportedly bought the product the first year it was released.
RETAIL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Joel Eisenberg

Will Coca-Cola Be Discontinued in 2022?

Coca-Cola Company surprised industry analysts when they eliminated nearly half of their brand holdings in 2020 due to underperformance, leading to questions about the health of their leading product.
geekspin

Coca-Cola’s new bottle cap doesn’t come off

Coca-Cola is well aware that caps of its soda bottles usually end up as trash, so to help solve the problem, the beverage company has come up with a new cap that doesn’t come off. Coca-Cola bottles with attached caps. On Tuesday, Coca-Cola Great Britain announced that it has...
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Coca-Cola's New Bottle Design Makes A Major Change To The Classic Packaging

Coca-Cola is one of the most popular beverage makers in the world. Per the marketing research organization, Green Book, 51% of 200 U.S. soda drinkers polled said they prefer Coke over Pepsi when it comes to choosing between the two. Of course, the proof is in the number of bottles sold, and according to the Coca-Cola website, its products are sold in more than 200 countries with over 1.9 billion bottles, cans, and cups served up on any given day.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Coca Cola Company#Coca Cola#Honest Tea#Glass Bottles#Nexstar#Gold Peak And Peace Tea#Coca Cola North America
shefinds

The One Drink You Should Never Order At A Restaurant, According To Health Experts

This story has been updated since it was originally published on 9/7/2017. Getting settled at a restaurant can be a mad rush sometimes. It’s easy to just blurt out a drink order without thinking when your waiter doesn’t give you much time to decide. Some drinks are definitely better (and healthier) choices for you, but you may be skipping over them time and time again. As it turns out, your one go-to drink order may also be doing you serious harm.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Mashed

The Real Reason These Chocolate Candies Were Discontinued

If nothing is forever, then what makes candy the exception? Well, it's actually not a deviation from the norm since the very nature of human existence dictates all things must end. Philosophy aside, this notion holds true in the world of sweet snacks. Clearly, despite the near-monolithic presence of candy...
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Sports
FOXBusiness

Coca-Cola to introduce bottles with attached lids

Coca-Cola Great Britain announced Tuesday that the company will introduce packaging that keeps bottle caps attached to ensure that customers can easily recycle the entire package. The company said in a statement that plastic bottle lids have been recyclable for several years but are often discarded or littered. "Our innovative...
BUSINESS
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Hard Rock Casino shooting suspect identified

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley said the man shot by police outside the Rockford Casino on Saturday pointed a gun at his head, fired a shot in the air, and pointed a gun at officers, at which point 3 officers shot him. Hanley identified the suspect as Bradley James Thompkins, […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

16K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy