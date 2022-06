My first foray into the tech startup world was as an angel investor and Chief Marketing Officer for a company called ShiftRunner, starting in 2012. Our big, hairy audacious goal was to create the next great massively multiplayer online game (MMOG) that every kid between the ages of 7 and 12 would subscribe to and be inspired to be more active in helping make the world and their local communities better.

