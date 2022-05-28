ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Coca-Cola Company phasing out one of its longtime beverages

By Michael Bartiromo, Nexstar Media Wire
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29IHWk_0ftV7l6J00

(NEXSTAR) – Coca-Cola is reading the tea leaves — and they aren’t too optimistic about Honest Tea.

The beverage, which was founded in 1998 and acquired by the Coca-Cola Company in 2011, will be phased out of Coca-Cola’s portfolio by the end of the year, the company confirmed earlier this week.

Coca-Cola cited decreasing sales, as well as supply challenges for glass bottles, as reasons for its decision to discontinue Honest Tea. The company also believes its other ready-to-drink tea brands — Gold Peak and Peace Tea — are better positioned for growth.

“Shifting from a three-brand tea portfolio to a prioritized two-brand tea lineup will free up investment resources and supply chain capacity to better meet consumer needs and capture share in the category,” said Sabrina Tandon, the group director of ready-to-drink teas for Coca-Cola North America, stated in a press release.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uakLK_0ftV7l6J00
The Coca-Cola Company purchased a 40% stake in Honest Tea in 2008, ten years after the brand was founded. Honest Tea was fully acquired by Coca-Cola in 2011. (Aaron Davidson/Getty Images for SOBEWFF®)

Despite dropping Honest Tea from its portfolio, Coca-Cola will continue to produce its Honest Kids line of beverages. The company will also retain ownership of the Honest Tea brand, despite phasing out its products.

Aside from Honest Tea, Gold Peak and Peace Tea, the Coca-Cola Company’s coffee and tea portfolio includes Fuzetea and several brands sold largely overseas, including Ayataka, Costa Coffee, Dogadan and Georgia.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Woman arrested after laying in roadway with baby on top of her

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Baton Rouge Police Department responded to the 8300 block of Florida Boulevard regarding a woman laying in the roadway with a small baby on top of her. When officers arrived to the scene, the fire department and EMS said that Rachel Myles was walking while pushing a baby stroller with […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Fortune

Lumber bubble 2.0 just burst—here’s when to expect the best deals

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Since the beginning of the pandemic, lumber prices have been more volatile than at almost any other time in history, leading to some major headaches for homebuilders and buyers. In...
INDUSTRY
WJTV 12

Person shot while driving on Cooper Road in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a person was shot while driving on East Cooper Road. Police said the shooting happened on Wednesday, May 25 while the victim was traveling near Rickay Drive and Cooper Road. Witness said a suspect in a gold color Infiniti started firing shots at the victim. According […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Coca Cola Company#Coca Cola#Honest Tea#Glass Bottles#Nexstar#Gold Peak And Peace Tea#Coca Cola North America#Fuzetea
Mashed

The JIF Recall Just Spread To Include Chocolates, Too

Chocolate lovers may need to know something important if a certain product was purchased between November 12th, 2021, and May 21st, 2022 (via the FDA). Some items are currently being recalled, due to the potential contamination with salmonella bacteria. This is the same reason why Jif products were announced as being recalled a few days ago, per the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
FOOD SAFETY
WJTV 12

No driver found at scene of Jones County car crash

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Volunteer fire departments responded to a vehicle crash, but found no occupants at the scene on Sunday, May 22. Responders said the crash happened around 4:45 p.m. on Luther Hill Road near Will Hayes Road. They said a truck appeared to have left the road and crashed into a wooden […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Shooting at car dealership leads to lockdown at Natchez High

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Natchez High School was placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon after a man fired a gun at the GMC dealership on D’Evereux Drive. The Natchez Democrat reported Devonte Perry was arrested after 3:30 p.m. in connection to the incident. Police said he ran from the scene but was later arrested in the […]
NATCHEZ, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Sports
WJTV 12

Woman drowns in Eagle Lake in Warren County

UPDATE: WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Warren County Coroner said the person who died was identified as Monica Lynn Thomas, 49, of Warren County. He said her body was sent for an autopsy to determine the official cause of death. WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)- Warren County officers responded to a possible drowning that left […]
WARREN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Two die in multi-home fire in Hancock County

KILN, Miss. (WJTV) – Two people died and roadways were blocked for hours following a fire that affected multiple homes in Hancock County on Saturday, May 28. The Sun Herald reported the fire happened in the Jourdan River Shores community off Mississippi 603 in Kiln. The fire blocked all lanes of highway traffic from Texas […]
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

KKK recruitment flyer left on MS church steps ahead of anniversary

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss.– Members of a small African-American congregation in DeSoto County were shocked Sunday morning to find a KKK flyer on the front steps of their church. The flyer, urging people to join the Klan, outraged Union Hill Missionary Baptist Church members just a month away from the church’s 143rd anniversary. Pastor Rodney Moore […]
WJTV 12

New age progression picture shows Myra Lewis at 10

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children released a new age progression picture of Myra Lewis. The new picture shows Myra age-progressed to 10 years. Lewis was last seen on March 1, 2014, in Camden, Mississippi. She was wearing a turquoise sweater with a bear on the front, off-white […]
MADISON COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Man shot in leg at Exxon in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A man was shot in the leg in an Exxon parking lot in Hattiesburg on Saturday, May 28. Hattiesburg police said they responded to the shooting around 3:00 p.m. on U.S. 98. Officers said they received a call from a local hospital shortly after, stating a man had been dropped off […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

2 killed in Yazoo County shooting

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities in Yazoo County are investigating a deadly shooting. The shooting happened on Vaughn Road off of Interstate 55 on Friday, May 27. Yazoo County Coroner Ricky Shivers said two people died during the incident. Yazoo County Chief Investigator Terry Gann said the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) and the Mississippi […]
YAZOO COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson man in custody for Ridgeland car theft

UPDATE: RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Ridgeland police said Timothy McHuley turned himself in on Thursday, May 26. RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Ridgeland police are searching for a Jackson man who is wanted for allegedly stealing a car. Police said Timothy Jared McHuley stole a car from a hotel while the owner was checking into the […]
RIDGELAND, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

27K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy