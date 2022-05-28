ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emmy Rossum Auditioned For A Major Marvel Role And Admits She Was 'Devastated' When She Didn't Get It

By Adreon Patterson
 4 days ago

Every Hollywood actor has those roles that they got passed over for, and Shameless alum Emmy Rossum is no exception. Having worked in Hollywood for two decades, the actress has brought many film and television characters to life with acclaim and nominations galore. However, there’s one role that left her devastated after learning she lost out to another actress. Rossum revealed she auditioned for a major Marvel role that she didn’t get it.

The actress-singer opened up about losing out on the coveted role while being interviewed on the Happy Sad Confused podcast (as shared on Twitter ). Emmy Rossum was asked if an internet rumor was true about being in the running for Sue Storm, a.k.a. The Invisible Woman, in the ill-fated Fantastic Four reboot. She revealed this did indeed happen, and then explained what led to her not playing the superheroine:

Yes, I did not get it. Devastated, utterly devastated. I remember where I was when I didn't get it. I was with my now-husband, on a beach somewhere, and I got the call that I didn't get it. I was pretty sure I didn't get it because I did not feel that the screen test went well.

Of course, Kate Mara ended up becoming the Invisible Woman in the critically panned 2015 superhero film. Well, at least, Emmy Rossum was aware her audition for the producers and studio executives didn’t go well, so she wasn’t that invested in securing the role... or so you’d think. The multihyphenate spilled on being invested in the potential despite not connecting with the character:

I just didn't hook into that character at all. I didn't understand the dialogue, like I couldn't sell it. I was just like, 'I don't know what to do with these lines. I can't find me in here. ... I was still absolutely [devastated,] because you know, you go through the process of, they make a test deal. You imagine yourself that being your life, and you know when it's starting. And you sign a contract before you go in, and then I guess it's like, 'Null and void. Rip it up.' ... You've kind of gotten, like, a little pregnant with the idea of doing this, even if you don't think you would be particularly great in it.

It seemed like a bittersweet moment for the Mystic River actress. She was already thinking about all the comic cons, sequels and other advantages of being a Marvel superhero. Given how the film’s poor reception and behind-the-scenes stories , Emmy Rossum might’ve been better off not taking on the role.

But now Marvel’s First Family is joining the MCU, so Rossum might have another chance at the role. Of course, she might have some stiff competition from Mara, Bryce Dallas Howard and Emily Blunt, i.e. other actresses who've been suggested for the Invisible Woman role. While The Martian actress is open to reprising the character , Blunt would be game to play the Marvel superhero if the story was good , while Howard has completely denied rumor about her starring and directing the MCU reboot.

It might be some time before Marvel fans learn more about Fantastic Four after Jon Watts left the project . Of course, there are plenty of upcoming Marvel movies for viewers to see until the reboot arrives. For updates on upcoming films, check out our 2022 movie schedule .

