Central Arizona College Recognizes May 2022 Graduates

 4 days ago

Central Arizona College recognized this year’s college graduates during two commencement ceremonies, one on May 12 and the other on May 13.

Each evening, two student speakers addressed their peers, professors, family and friends. The student speakers were Tisha Castillo, Wade Preecs, Courtney Pavlich and Wynonna Pulma, who were nominated and selected by the college community.

Castillo returned to college to pursue a second career in nutrition and dietetics. She earned a Nutrition and Dietetic Technician Associate of Applied Science degree, completed three CAC nutrition certificates and is working toward her National Board Exam for Health & Wellness Coaching. Castillo has opened her own virtual health and wellness practice where she focuses on individuals suffering from chronic diseases.

Following a successful military career, Preecs chose to continue his education to serve his community. Wade completed a welding degree. He will be returning to CAC in the fall, not as a student, but as a welding professor.

Pavlich is a Gilbert native raised on a dairy farm where her passion for animals began. After refocusing on her education, she chose to attend CAC to pursue a business degree. She is currently employed as an executive recruiter and plans to continue her education to achieve a Bachelor of Science in Accounting.

An All-Arizona student and 2021 Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholar, Pulma completed an Associate of Business and plans to pursue a bachelor’s degree in accountancy at Arizona State University’s W.P. Carey School of Business. Her career goal is to be a certified public accountant and/or a certified management accountant.

Recognized during the ceremony were 602 graduates, who earned a total of 695 degrees and certificates. The oldest person to be awarded a degree or certificate this year was 76 and the youngest was 17. Seven students graduated from both Central Arizona College and from high school as members of the Class of 2022.

#Nutrition Education#College Graduates#Cac#Associate Of Business
A local news source dedicated to covering the people and places of historic Florence, Arizona, as well as coverage of growth in northern Pinal County.

