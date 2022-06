Evelyn Marie Curtis, 83, of Raleigh, Mississippi, passed away Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Raleigh, Mississippi. She was born Sunday, June 12, 1938, in Cullman, Alabama. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home in Raleigh, Mississippi. Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Raleigh and the Burial will follow in Sardis Baptist Church Cemetery. Bro. Shane Lambert and Bro. Stevie Hand will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Raleigh is in charge of arrangements.

RALEIGH, MS ・ 14 HOURS AGO