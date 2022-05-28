10 commercial building permits sought April 29-May 4 in SE Mesa

The Town has pared down the aesthetic design for the planned Ocotillo Bridge across Gilbert Regional Park to two from four and is again asking the public for its input. Residents can comment from May 31 to June 14 on the two options – the Palo Verde concept and a new design Desert Falls, which incorporates the best of the elements from three previous renderings – Waterfall, Water and Stone, and Cascade.

