10 commercial building permits sought April 29-May 4 in SE Mesa
Commercial building permits listed April 29-May 4 in Mesa City Council District 6 in southeast Mesa are, according to the city’s website (by address, date issued or in review, description, value, type of work and contractor or applicant):
- 2724 S. Signal Butte Road LD1; May 2; issued; remodel existing grocery store for an interior expansion of the pick-up area; $18,457,236; other commercial; Haugebak Construction Co./Rudy Rodriguez.
- 7865 E. Ray Road No. 101; May 2; submitted; tall metal shelving and pallet rack for customer’s high pile shelving storage area; not listed; commercial/industrial projects; not listed.
- 7305 E. Pecos Road; May 3; fees due; constructing five new storage buildings, including one that contains an office, a new vehicle wash bay and three new covered parking storage canopies and associated mechanical, electrical and plumbing; $16,980,052; commercial/industrial projects; Richfield Investment Co.
- 1336 S. Sossaman Road; May 3; fees paid; construct new parking lot with new storm drain system and other work; $74,557; other commercial; MG2.
- 7301 E. Baseline Road; May 3; issued; manufacture and install a 15-foot-by-30-foot-by-10-foot hip shade structure to shade the kindergarten playground area; $13,599; other commercial; Shade Structures Inc.
- 10153 E. Hampton Ave.; May 3; issued; modifications to a tower; $21,750; macro cell site; US Tower Services Inc./Declan Murphy.
- 6202 S. Ellsworth Road; May 3; issued; grading permit; not listed; at risk grading; James N. Gray Co./Andrew Whisler.
- 3327 S. Sossaman Road; May 4; fees due; construct eight industrial buildings; $4,273,662; commercial/industrial projects; ADW Architects.
- 5149 S. Inspirian Parkway; May 4; issued; installation of five shade structures; $34,088; other commercial; Shade ‘N Net.
- 8303 E. Pecos Road; May 4; fees due; construction, repair, remodeling, demolition and excavation work at KT Fabrication; not listed; other commercial; Hardrock Concrete Placement Co. Inc.
