Gahanna, OH

OHSAA track & field: Westerville Central boys, Gahanna Lincoln girls win regional titles

By Scott Hennen, ThisWeek
The Columbus Dispatch
4 days ago
 4 days ago
Justin Braun won the 200 and 400 meters to lead the Westerville Central boys track and field team to its first Division I regional championship May 27 at Pickerington North.

The Gahanna Lincoln girls team captured its seventh consecutive regional championship heading into the state meet June 3 and 4 at Ohio State.

Division I regional results from Ohio MileSplit

Braun, the defending state champion in the 100, 200 and 400, was edged in the final of the 100 by Pickerington Central’s Troy Lane — 10.51 seconds to 10.52. The senior wasn’t fazed by the loss, setting meet records in the 200 (20.94) and 400 (45.65).

“I wasn’t salty (going into the 400 after losing the 100), I have to lock back in,” Braun said. “I can’t let anger be a variable in my race. If I get out too hard or I’m not running as smooth, and that can mess up my next race. Each race is its own thing. I can’t take emotions into it.”

The Warhawks scored 55 points to outpace runner-up Olentangy Orange (43) and third-place Lancaster (40) as 37 teams scored.

“We’re super excited for the guys, and it was a well-rounded team effort,” Warhawks coach Jason Loughman said. “We had some nice scoring in the field events. Every little point matters in meets like this, and we knew it would be a dogfight between us, Olentangy Orange and Lancaster.”

Hilliard Davidson junior Connor Ackley won the 1,600 (meet-record 4:09.46) and 3,200 (9:16.33).

Westerville South senior Reign Winston set the meet record in the high jump, clearing 6 feet, 10 3/4 inches. It also was a program record for South.

“In my first and second jump it was sprinkling, but I’m just glad to get the meet in,” Winston said. “All day I was afraid that it was going to be (postponed because of bad weather). This put my confidence at an all-time high, and I just hope to do that again next week (at state).”

Gahanna cruised to the girls title with 73 points. Westerville Central (50) and Davidson (47) were second and third, respectively, as 38 teams scored.

Gahanna junior Camden Bentley swept the hurdles, winning the 100 hurdles in a meet-record 13.6 and the 300 hurdles in 42.9. Last season at state, she won the 300 hurdles and was runner-up in the 100 hurdles.

“I think 100 hurdles is more of a mental race for me, but I like 300s better because I already have a couple of races in and I can pick it up whenever,” Bentley said. “It depends on the day.”

Westerville Central sophomore Olivia Pace won the 100 (11.84) and 200 (24.73). Davidson senior Alyssa Mason won the 3,200 in a meet-record 10:39.66.

The top four finishers in each event qualified for state. In addition, two at-large berths are awarded in each event based on time, height or distance statewide.

DIVISION III

The Worthington Christian girls won the regional championship at Chillicothe Southeastern by holding off runner-up Fairbanks in the final event.

The Warriors led by three points entering the 1,600 relay but finished third (4:09.24) as Fairbanks was second (4:08.98). Worthington Christian ended the meet with 67 points to the Panthers’ 66.

Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant (64) was third as 38 teams scored. Grandview (29) was seventh and Africentric and Tree of Life tied for 11th (20).

Ashland Crestview picked up the boys title, edging Mount Gilead 66.5-60 with a better finish in the final event. The Cougars trailed Mount Gilead by one-half point but finished third (3:27.16) in the 1,600 relay while the Indians placed fifth (3:32.95).

Grandview was third (40) as 46 teams scored. Cristo Rey (18) tied for 13th and Wellington (15.5) tied for 17th.

Division III regional results from Ohio MileSplit

Worthington Christian got wins from senior Brooke Holloway in the pole vault (10-8) and a pair of relays. Junior Jane Bechtel, senior Grace Hall and sophomores Natalie Woodfin and Rachel Fife were first in the 400 relay (51.07), and junior Maria Klausman, Hall, senior Audrey Mousa and sophomore Jamie Custer won the 800 relay (1:45.66).

Tree of Life freshman Gianna Lane won the 100 (12.48) and 200 (25.96), and Mount Gilead senior Michaela McGill won the 3,200 in a meet-record 10:44.4.

For the boys, Cristo Rey senior Noah Carmichael won the 400 (48.81) and was runner-up in the 200 (22.49). Grandview senior Collin Haj Abed won the 110 hurdles (14.87), finished second in the 300 hurdles (41.1) and placed third in the long jump (21-5 1/2).

shennen@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekHennen

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
Columbus Alive

Columbus Alive is going away

We won’t bury the lede: columbusalive.com is shutting down. Yeah, we know. It’s a long and winding story featuring economic forces, changing consumer behavior and a bunch of other stuff that, to steal a line from Hemingway, came gradually then suddenly. As loyal readers know, Alive stopped its...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

DOP: Substation issue causes morning outages in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Power reported numerous power outages in the downtown area and across central Ohio Monday morning due to an issues with two substations. DOP announced the cause of the outages Monday afternoon after restoring power. It reads: We had an outage in two of our substations that was […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Columbus gang members who operated in southern Ohio sentenced to prison

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The last of the defendants to be convicted in a Columbus gang-related racketeering conspiracy was sentenced in U.S. District Court today to 40 years in prison. According to Federal Authorities, the T&A Crips based out of Franklin County also operated in the Chillicothe and Portsmouth areas.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

15-year-old missing from Powell

POWELL, Ohio (WCMH) — The Powell Police Department said Tuesday that a 15-year-old boy has been missing since late Monday evening. Maddox Sky Murrey was last seen leaving his home at 11:53pm Monday with police reporting he may be enroute to Chillicothe. Murrey is 5’8″, 135 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with […]
POWELL, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Rain, storms, and a cool down heading to Columbus area

Wednesday: Clouds increase, muggy, pm storms, high 87. It has been the hottest day of the year (so far), with most of our area getting to the upper 80s to lower 90s. Not record territory, but well above normal for this time of the year. We will see temps tonight only falling into the upper 60s with mostly clear skies.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One dead after shooting reported at Ohio Statehouse

One dead after shooting reported at Ohio Statehouse. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3t3QccM. One dead after shooting reported at Ohio Statehouse. Man who lost father in Dayton shooting helping in …. Union County deputy-involved shooting in Marysville. Man who lost father in Dayton shooting helping in …. Scammers using Zelle to bilk...
UNION COUNTY, OH
