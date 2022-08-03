Who has scored the most winning goals in the 2022 MLS season?

Saturday's match between Charlotte FC and the Columbus Crew which was suspended due to inclement weather will be resumed on Wednesday, October 5 at 7pm (ET). As per Major League Soccer's 2022 Match Delay, Postponement, Cancellation and Forfeiture Policy, the game at Bank of America Stadium will resume in the 16th minute - when it was originally suspended - with the same players on the field and substitutes bench. The match will resume with the same 0-0 scoreline at which it was suspended.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO