Who has scored the most winning goals in the 2022 MLS season?

Premier League interest grows in Marseille star Bamba Dieng
Marseille ready to sell Bamba Dieng - labelled the new Sadio Mane.
Sebastian Lletget completes move to FC Dallas from New England Revolution
FC Dallas have completed the signing of United States international midfielder Sebastian Lletget from the New England Revolution in exchange for $600k General Allocation Money (GAM). Lletget has signed a deal through the 2023 MLS season, leaving the Revs after just seven months, during which he managed 22 appearances, three...
Houston Dynamo waive Canadian winger Tyler Pasher
The Houston Dynamo are set to waive the contract of Canadian winger Tyler Pasher, 90min understands. Pasher joined the Dynamo from USL side Indy Eleven in January 2021 and has since scored six goals and assisted another three in 39 appearances for the club across all competitions. This season, Pasher...
Chelsea predicted lineup vs Everton - Premier League
Chelsea's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Everton
Nashville SC sign CanMNT winger Jacob Shaffelburg on loan from Toronto FC
Nashville SC have announced the signing of Canadian winger Jacob Shaffelburg on loan from Toronto FC until the end of the 2022 season. Nashville have also acquired a 2022 international roster slot from TFC, who have received $225k in General Allocation Money (GAM) for the whole deal. Nashville have the option to make Shaffelburg's loan transfer permanent in 2023.
Everton 2022/23 season preview: How to watch, summer transfers & league prediction
Premier League season preview for Everton, including how to watch games, their key players, squad list and more.
Nico Lodeiro reveals secret to his perfect penalty record for Seattle Sounders
The Seattle Sounders pulled off a narrow 1-0 win over FC Dallas on Tuesday night via a very familiar method: a Nico Lodeiro penalty. Lodeiro stepped up in the 39th minute, sending Dutch goalkeeper Maarten Paes the wrong way and firing low into the back of the net. The Uruguay...
LA Galaxy announce Riqui Puig signing & Rayan Raveloson sale
The LA Galaxy have announced the signing of midfielder Riqui Puig from Barcelona, as well as the sale of Rayan Raveloson to Ligue 1 side Auxerre. As reported by 90min, the Galaxy finalized a deal to bring Puig to Dignity Health Sports Park on Wednesday, with the player undergoing a successful medical.
Philadelphia Union sign Ghanaian teenage center-back Abasa Aremeyaw
The Philadelphia Union have acquired defender Abasa Aremeyaw as a free agent, the club announced Thursday. The 18-year-old Ghanaian center-back has signed a two-and-a-half-year deal with the Union, with club options on third and fourth years. Aremeyaw last represented MSK Zilina B in Slovenia's second tier, making seven appearances, while he also turned out four times for Zilina's senior team.
Real Salt Lake sign Braian Ojeda on loan from Nottingham Forest
Real Salt Lake saw a busy final day to the MLS Secondary Transfer Window, finalizing a deal for Braian Ojeda in the final hours. The midfielder agreed to join RSL on a year-long loan from English Premier League side Nottingham Forest, arriving as the team’s first ever U22 Initiative signing.
New England Revolution sign winger Ismael Tajouri-Shradi from LAFC
The New England Revolution have signed winger Ismael Tajouri-Shradi from LAFC, in exchange for $400,000 in 2023 General Allocation Money. Additionally, the Western Conference side will receive $200,000 in additional GAM if Tajouri-Shradi is re-signed for the 2024 Major League Soccer season. He joins the Revolution’s roster as a domestic...
Charlotte FC vs Columbus Crew match rescheduled to October 5
Saturday's match between Charlotte FC and the Columbus Crew which was suspended due to inclement weather will be resumed on Wednesday, October 5 at 7pm (ET). As per Major League Soccer's 2022 Match Delay, Postponement, Cancellation and Forfeiture Policy, the game at Bank of America Stadium will resume in the 16th minute - when it was originally suspended - with the same players on the field and substitutes bench. The match will resume with the same 0-0 scoreline at which it was suspended.
FC Cincinnati mutually part ways with Haris Medunjanin ahead of PEC Zwolle move
FC Cincinnati are mutually parting ways with midfielder Haris Medunjanin, the club announced Thursday. Medunjanin has spent three years with the Orange and Blue, making 71 appearances and scoring four goals across all competitions following a previous spell with the Philadelphia Union. It will be Medunjanin's former club that will...
Riqui Puig finalizes transfer from Barcelona to LA Galaxy
The LA Galaxy have finalized a deal to sign Barcelona midfielder Riqui Puig, 90min sources confirm. Reports emerged earlier this week linking the Spaniard to the Galaxy, with Fabrizio Romano stating on Tuesday that the two clubs had reached an agreement. 90min sources confirmed the details had been agreed and...
Charlotte FC complete signing of French defender Adilson Malanda
Charlotte FC have further strengthened their backline with the signing of French center-back Adilson Malanda from Ligue 2 club Rodez AF. The MLS expansion team signed English full-back Nathan Byrne from Derby County earlier on Thursday - as revealed by 90min - before completing the sale of Venezuela international center-back Christian Makoun to the New England Revolution.
Crystal Palace 0-2 Arsenal: Player ratings as Gunners open Premier League season with win
Player ratings from the 2022/23 Premier League opener between Crystal Palace and Arsenal at Selhurst Park.
Charlotte FC complete signing of full-back Nathan Byrne
Charlotte FC have completed the signing of full-back Nathan Byrne following his departure from Derby County, the club announced Thursday. As revealed by 90min, Byrne completed a medical with the expansion club ahead of their 3-0 win over DC United at Bank of America Stadium on Thursday, with an agreement already reached between the two parties.
Who has completed the most passes in MLS during the 2022 season?
Keep track of who has completed the most passes in Major League Soccer across the 2022 season.
Middlesbrough finalizing transfer for USMNT forward Matthew Hoppe
Middlesbrough are finalizing the transfer of American forward Matthew Hoppe from Mallorca, 90min understands.
Chelsea finalising Marc Cucurella signing; Levi Colwill to join Brighton
Chelsea are finalising the signing of Marc Cucurella from Brighton, who will sign Levi Colwill as his replacement.
