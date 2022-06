The Mets continue to dominate the NL East, crushing the Nationals 10-0 at Citi Field, but it’s a guy holding his baby in t he outfield that’s made even more headlines. It was during the bottom of the first inning yesterday when Starling Marte launched a two-run home run towards the center field stands. The ball bounced once out of the ballfield, and was quickly caught right over the railing by a fan holding tightly onto his one-year-old son. Watch the video below, the dad beamed with excitement as fans all around him joined in celebrating.

MLB ・ 16 HOURS AGO