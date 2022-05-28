Major accident on University and West County Road

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Operation “Lost Souls” ran from the end of April through mid-May; the operation was held in El Paso, Midland, Ector and Tom Green counties. A total of 70 missing children were recovered and victim services were present to provide services and counseling to any children and their families who were […]
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A two vehicle crash in Loving County Monday killed six people. Two were transported to University Medical Center in Lubbock. Two others were transported to Medical Center Hospital. The crash happened 21 miles north of Mentone on CR 300 at road marker 652. The investigation revealed...
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after police said he robbed a store late last month. 28-year-old Bret Michael Asencio has been charged with burglary. According to an affidavit, on May 21, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to Envios Mi Tierra located at 610 N County Road West to investigate […]
MIDLAND, Texas (KCBD) - Forty of the 70 children recovered in an operation by Homeland Security Investigations El Paso have been recovered in the Midland-Odessa area. The children recovered during “Operation Lost Souls” included victims of sex trafficking, sexual abuse and physical abuse. The youngest child recovered in...
FORT STOCKTON, Texas (KOSA) -The Fort Stockton Police Department is investigating a series of business burglaries. They need help identifying the suspect in the photo above. Please contact the Fort Stockton Police Department with any tips or information on the person or persons associated with the burglaries at 432-336-4600. Please...
One Midland community is mourning after a young man was killed in a crash. Montezuma Sheriff Deputies said last Wednesday, May 25th, 20-year-old Travis Beeson was riding his motorcycle in Cortez, Colorado when he was hit by a car. He was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries two days later. Beeson […]
PERMIAN BASIN, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Texas Department of Transportation has issued several traffic alerts for today and Thursday. The following alert is for Midland, County: The outside eastbound main lane of I-20 will be closed from 9 am to 4 pm today and could be closed Thursday according to TxDOT, as crews connect the […]
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland Crime Stoppers, in partnership with the Midland Police Department, is asking for help from the community to identify a woman suspected of stealing packages. According to a Facebook post, on May 28, the woman pictured below was seen walking through the neighborhood in the 3000 block of Goddard. She was caught […]
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is investigating a weekend incident at Sherwood Park Aquatic Center after the pool manager called to report a kid with a gun at the park. According to OPD, the incident happened around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday. The pool manager said he tried to approach the kid, but the […]
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Last week, 55-year-old Jimmy Jimenez Jr. was found dead inside a home in the 800 block of N Adams after the Odessa Police Department responded to a medical call. On May 26, 48-year-old Anthony Jimenez was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault. Later, Anthony was also charged with Murder. Now an affidavit […]
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two men were arrested late last month in connection with a home invasion and burglary that left one Odessa man handcuffed to a bed for hours. Russell Vanover, 29, has been charged with Burglary of a Habitation with Intent to Commit Another Felony, Failure to Identify, Parole Violation, and Possession. Jose Yanez, 36, has […]
BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Since late April, the Big Spring Police Department has been investigating obscene graffiti left behind at a local park, now, at least one person has been arrested in the case. On April 24, officers responded to the Kids Zone in Comanche Trail Park. There, they found someone had used spray paint […]
ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department arrested 21-year-old Shemar Harrington for his involvement in a shooting incident. Harrington has been charged with Murder and Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. OPD responded to a call on May 29 at 4651 Oakwood Drive in Odessa. Officers found a female...
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman is behind bars after police said she stabbed a man, damaged his vehicle, then burglarized his home and stabbed his dog. Jericha Martinez, 27, has been charged with burglary, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and criminal mischief. According to an affidavit, on May 30, officers with the Odessa […]
ODESSA, Texas — TxDOT announced it will soon begin the work to rehabilitate and resurface a portion of US Highway 385 in Odessa. Work will begin on June 6 and and last for around 18 months. The section of SH 385 that will be worked on will stretch from...
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - UPDATE: Shemar Harrington, 21, has been apprehended and charged with Murder, Felony 1, and Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Felony 2. _________________________________________________________________________________. Original Story: On May 29, 2022, at approximately 1:50 am, officers of the Odessa Police Department responded to 4651 Oakwood (Southwest Oaks Apartments)...
LOVING COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- UPDATE: The scene at the intersection of CR 300 and Highway 652 has been cleared and drivers will now be able to pass through the area as normal. More information on the victims in this crash will be provided by DPS and we will update when that information is released. The […]
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The West Texas Food Bank is hoping to beat the heat this summer with new morning hours for our in-house pantries. Starting Wednesday, the regular in-house pantries at the West Texas Food Bank facilities are changing from the afternoon to 10am – 12 noon. This will...
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – An entire community is struggling to cope with the loss of a loved one who was shot and killed Sunday morning. The victim was identified as 31-year-old Erika Pena from Odessa. Odessa Police said she died after of a gunshot wound to her torso. Erika’s loved ones spoke about the loss […]
