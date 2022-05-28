Service, valor remembered as volunteers place flags at Southbridge cemetery

Every Memorial Day, I find myself mulling one of the few photographs I have of my father taken during the Vietnam War. It's of him and two other boys. They're in a jungle, and they have a long, white snake draped over their shoulders. I say “boys” because now, at the age of 50, I can see that's what my father was at the time. He enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps out of high school. He would have been in his late teens or early 20s in the photo. I don't know anything about his two fellow Marines in the picture. They could be retired now, or they could be gone. I have no idea, and I wish I did. My aunt once told me that my father told her that they cooked the snake after the picture, that they had been living on canned rations for weeks, and it was the last hot food they'd have in some time. As I get older, I become more and more alarmed at how young the people we send to fight and die during wartime are, and I can't recall a time when we weren't low-key at war somewhere. My father died at the age of 26, in Pittsburgh … a victim of gun violence a mere two years after he returned from the war. I'm nearly twice the age he ever was, and that's a well of trauma that never quite goes away. You just learn to live with it. Still, I think about him every time there's a shooting in the news, such as recently in Buffalo, New York; Uvalde, Texas; and Laguna Woods, California. The latter was mere miles from where I grew up: A sleepy bedroom community which almost entirely consists of a senior retirement facility. Sometimes, it feels like I constantly hear the echoes of gunshots in the distance. I don't think this is the country those boys in the picture were fighting for.

WORCESTER, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO