Southbridge, MA

Service, valor remembered as volunteers place flags at Southbridge cemetery

By Allan Jung, Telegram & Gazette
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
 4 days ago

SOUTHBRIDGE — A small group of volunteers made a mission of honor Saturday morning at Oak Ridge Cemetery, placing flags at every veteran's grave.

