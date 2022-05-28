ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

'A good man:' Exhibits celebrate 'Peanuts' creator Charles Schulz on 100th birthday

By CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ihRPV_0ftUyyY100

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — In a series of "Peanuts" comic strips that ran in mid-April of 1956, Charlie Brown grasps the string of his kite, which was stuck in what came to be known in the long-running strip as the "kite-eating tree."

In one episode that week, a frustrated Charlie Brown declines an offer from nemesis Lucy for her to yell at the tree.

"If I had a kite caught up in a tree, I'd yell at it," Lucy responds in the last panel.

The simplicity of that interaction illustrates how different "Peanuts" was from comics drawn before its 1950 debut, said Lucy Shelton Caswell, founding curator of the Billy Ireland Cartoon Library & Museum at Ohio State University in Columbus, the world's largest such museum.

"The idea that you could take a week to talk about this, and it didn't have to be a gag in the sense of somebody hitting somebody else over the head with a bottle or whatever," Caswell said. "This was really revolutionary."

New exhibits on display at the Billy Ireland museum and at the Charles M. Schulz Museum and Research Center in Santa Rosa, California, are celebrating the upcoming centenary of the birth of "Peanuts" cartoonist Schulz, born in Minnesota on Nov. 26, 1922.

Schulz carried the lifelong nickname of Sparky, conferred by a relative after a horse called Sparky in an early comic strip, Barney Google.

Schulz was never a fan of the name "Peanuts," chosen by the syndicate because his original title, "Li'l Folks," was too similar to another strip's name. But the Columbus exhibit makes clear through strips, memorabilia and commentary that Schulz's creation was a juggernaut in its day.

At the time of Schulz's retirement in 1999 following a cancer diagnosis, his creation ran in more than 2,600 newspapers, was translated into 21 languages in 75 countries and had an estimated daily readership of 355 million. Schulz personally created and drew 17,897 "Peanuts" strips, even after a tremor affected his hand.

The strip was also the subject of the frequently performed play, "You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown," as well as "Snoopy: The Musical," dozens of TV specials and shows, and many book collections.

Bill Watterson, creator of "Calvin and Hobbes," described in a 2007 Wall Street Journal review of a Schultz biography the difficulty of looking at "Peanuts" with fresh eyes because of how revolutionary it was at the time.

Benjamin Clark, curator of the Schulz museum, describes that innovation as Schulz's use of a spare line that maintains its expressiveness.

Schulz "understood technically in drawing that he could strip away what was unnecessary and still pack an emotional punch with the simplest-appearing lines," Clark said. "But that simplicity is deceptive. There's so much in these."

The exhibit in Columbus displays strips featuring 12 "devices" that Schulz thought set Peanuts apart, including episodes involving the kite-eating tree, Snoopy's doghouse, Lucy in her psychiatry booth, Linus' obsession with the Great Pumpkin, the Beethoven-playing Schroeder, and more.

"Celebrating Sparky" also focuses on Schulz's promotion of women's rights through strips about Title IX, the groundbreaking law requiring parity in women's sports; and his introduction of a character of color, Franklin, spurred by a reader's urging following the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr.

In addition, the display includes memorabilia, from branded paper towels to Pez dispensers, part of the massive "Peanuts" licensing world. Some fellow cartoonists disliked the way Schulz commercialized the strip.

He dismissed the criticism, arguing that comic strips had always been commercial, starting with their invention as a way to sell newspapers, Caswell said.

While 1965′s "A Charlie Brown Christmas" is one of the most famous cartoon TV specials of all time, the characters have also returned in dozens of animated shows and films, most recently in original shows and specials on Apple TV.

Those Apple programs introduced new viewers to the truth of what Schulz drew, his wife, Jean Schulz, told The Associated Press last year. She described that truth this way:

"A family of characters who live in a neighborhood, get along with each other, have fun with each other, have arguments sometimes with each other, but end up always in a good frame hugging each other or resolving their arguments," she said.

Caswell, who first met Schulz in the 1980s, said one of the exhibit's goals was to surprise people with things they didn't know about the man. In that, "Celebrating Sparky" succeeds admirably.

Who knew, for example, that Schulz, a hockey and ice-skating lover, is in both the U.S. Figure Skating and U.S. Hockey halls of fame? (Perhaps that isn't surprising, given multiple strips that featured a hockey-playing Snoopy or Zambonis driven by the little yellow bird, Woodstock.)

By focusing on Schulz, the exhibit also aims to show he worked hard to perfect his drawing style before "Peanuts" was launched and was intentional about what he wanted the strip to be, Caswell said.

"This was a person of genius who had a very clear, creative focus to his life, and enjoyed making people laugh," she said.

"Celebrating Sparky: Charles M. Schulz and Peanuts" at the Billy Ireland museum runs through November and was mounted in partnership with the Charles M. Schulz Museum.

The Charles M. Schulz Museum has two exhibits commemorating Schulz's birth: "Spark Plug to Snoopy: 100 Years of Schulz," which explores comic strips and artists who influenced Schultz (running through Sept. 18); and "The Spark of Schulz: A Centennial Celebration," exploring cartoonists and artists influenced by Schulz (from Sept. 25, 2022, through March 12, 2023).

Comments / 0

Related
sciotopost.com

Free Event: Danbarry Cinema Offers Free Summer Movie in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE – Danbarry cinema reopened at the end of 2021, and celebrated its new ownership and grand reopening in March now they are aimed to give back to the community. Located at 119 Pawnee road in Chillicothe Ohio the Cinema will start is Free Summer Movie Series on June 9th featuring the Paw Patrol Movie, Showtime will be 10 am each Thursday after that until July 28th.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
travelawaits.com

My 8 Favorite Experiences In Scenic Hocking Hills, Ohio

Hocking Hills is tucked away about an hour from downtown Columbus, Ohio, on the northern rim of the Appalachian region. Logan, Ohio, is the area’s municipal center, and the expansive Hocking Hills State Park is the outdoor adventure epicenter. On a recent press trip organized by Explore Hocking Hills, I got to see year-round activities like ziplining and repelling to fishing and kayaking.
LOGAN, OH
columbusmonthly.com

Real Columbus Wedding: Alexis and Matthew Ferry

In weddings, the second time really was the charm for these college sweethearts. May 29, 2021 | Though they currently live in Florida, Alexis (Miller) and Matthew Ferry knew that Columbus was the only place they’d want to celebrate their marriage with their loved ones. We almost let our...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Columbus, OH
Entertainment
State
Minnesota State
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Entertainment
City
Woodstock, OH
City
California, OH
State
Ohio State
Columbus Alive

Columbus Alive is going away

We won’t bury the lede: columbusalive.com is shutting down. Yeah, we know. It’s a long and winding story featuring economic forces, changing consumer behavior and a bunch of other stuff that, to steal a line from Hemingway, came gradually then suddenly. As loyal readers know, Alive stopped its...
COLUMBUS, OH
WLWT 5

Ohio zoo welcomes 2 black-crowned crane chicks

POWELL, Ohio — An Ohio zoo recently welcomed two new black-crowned crane chicks. According to the Columbus Zoo, the chicks hatched at the end of April. Zoo officials said the chicks are doing well and are spending time with their mom, Frankie, and their dad, Felix, in the Congo Expedition Aviary.
OHIO STATE
crawfordcountynow.com

The Pickwick Cafe offers small-town charm

BUCYRUS—If you’re looking for a place with small-town charm, look no further than Pickwick Place on Route 4, north of Bucyrus. In 2015 when Pickwick went up for sale, Kent and Laura Stuckey were approached about buying it, and they knew it was an offer they couldn’t turn down.
BUCYRUS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Schulz
Person
Charles M. Schulz
Person
Bill Watterson
columbusmonthly.com

South Wind Motel is Given New Life, Prepares to Reopen by July

Local developer Michael Kelley of The Kelley Cos. shares new details about the renovation of the South Wind Motel, a midcentury Brewery District landmark. Open since 1959, the South Wind Motel had fallen on hard times in recent decades, like other old-school motels around the city. But last year, new owners purchased the property, determined to give the 22-room landmark a refresh while honoring its midcentury roots. In this Q&A interview, Michael Kelley, one of the sibling developers behind The Kelley Cos., shares details about the motel project with Columbus Monthly via email. The South Wind Motel is expected to reopen by July.
COLUMBUS, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

Hidden Treasures of Marysville

MARYSVILLE – Connoisseurs of fine art need not make the trip to Columbus or another major metropolitan area to see and behold the wonders of artistic expression when all one has to do is visit the Uptown Marysville area. The Marysville Art League has begun a program which it...
MARYSVILLE, OH
Columbus Alive

The Other Columbus: Even the grass here will fight you

There is a patch of grass – no bigger than a handful – on the west side of the Downtown riverfront that has been there forever. I don’t want to tell you exactly where it is, but know that it’s close to one of the bridges and not far from the amphitheater that sits behind COSI in Genoa Park.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Calvin And Hobbes#A Charlie Brown Christmas#Newspapers#Ap#Ohio State University
a-z-animals.com

The 3 Best Aquariums in Ohio

Fly on out to Ohio, the “birthplace of aviation,” and check out the aquariums they have available to the public. Ohio borders Lake Erie, one of the Great Lakes, and has the Ohio River cutting a swath across the state. When stopping to visit the Rock and Roll...
OHIO STATE
cityscenecolumbus.com

Dublin family transforms their yard into a fruit-yielding farm

Don and Lori Belock have long had an interest in the fruit cultivation process. After taking their children to various U-pick farms throughout central Ohio, though, the couple decided to start their very own at their suburban home in Dublin. “We’d always talked about buying some land and having a...
DUBLIN, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Cleveland Jewish News

Columbus leaders consider grocery store, restaurant to meet kosher needs

Jewish leaders are nearing a decision on a long-term solution to address the community’s need for kosher food after the Whitehall Kroger grocery store greatly reduced its offerings in late January. According to Adam Eisenberg of Sokol Eisenberg Insurance in Columbus, the leader of steering committee tasked with finding...
ESPN

Disqualified for running in a hijab, Noor Alexandria Abukaram turned pain into action

Noor Alexandria Abukaram was disqualified for wearing her hijab at a track meet in 2019. The Ohio High School Athletic Association required a waiver to wear clothing for religious practices ahead of the race. Unfortunately, her former cross-country coach hadn't obtained a waiver. Initially, the incident left the then 16-year-old Abukaram feeling humiliated until she began sharing her story with others.
COLUMBUS, OH
Delaware Gazette

Festival coming to Berkshire Twp.

GALENA — Locals have seen the signs along the side of the road, in yards, and in front of the church where it takes place. Yes, the Community Festival is coming back to St. John Neumann, 9633 E. state Route 37 in Berkshire Township. This year’s festival is from...
GALENA, OH
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
54K+
Followers
28K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy