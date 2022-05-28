ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cranford, NJ

Ray Liotta spun pizza pies in New Jersey long before ‘Goodfellas’

By Dean Balsamini
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bH0xA_0ftUyvtq00

Years before Ray Liotta landed meaty roles in “Field of Dreams” and “Goodfellas,” the charismatic actor was rolling in dough at a pizzeria in Cranford, NJ.

Liotta was boyhood pals with Vincent Preziosi, Jr., whose mom, Ronnie, now 93, and dad, Vincent Sr., started Pizza House/Pizza Chef in Newark in the 1950s before relocating the business to Cranford in 1970.

Liotta worked at the pizzeria during his high summer vacations from 1971 to 1973. “We were making $3.50 an hour back then,” Preziosi Jr. recalled.

“Ray was a great worker. … He used to show before me. He was a pizzamaker. He was excellent at tossing the pie, making the circle bigger.”

With his ice blue eyes and broad smile, Liotta was a box office draw even back then.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=240lGG_0ftUyvtq00
Liotta worked at Pizza House/Pizza Chef during his summer vacations from 1971 to 1973.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=343Eb4_0ftUyvtq00
Ray Liotta’s yearbook photo.

“The pizzeria opened at 10 a.m., but there were always five or six girls lined up outside the store about 40 minutes earlier,” Preziosi Jr. said. ” I was like, ‘Who eats pizza that early?’ It wasn’t hard to figure out. The girls were coming to see Ray.”

Preziosi Jr. considered the actor, who died Thursday at the age of 67, a dear friend who never forgot where he came from.

“Ray was an extremely loyal, generous, funny, responsible guy. I was super shocked when I heard he passed,” Preziosi Jr. told The Post from his home in Orlando, Fla.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Pz3st_0ftUyvtq00
Vincent Preziosi, Jr. (left) in white trunks and Liotta (right).
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MldZK_0ftUyvtq00
Preziosi, Jr. — on the left in bowtie — and Ray Liotta — wearing orange — in their second-grade class photo.

About five years ago, Liotta sent the Preziosi family — currently co-owned by Ronnie and daughter, Gina, 59 — an autographed photo that reads, “I miss the best pizza on the East Coast!” The framed photo proudly hangs on a wall of Pizza House/Pizza Chef, which like Liotta’s work, draws rave reviews for its thin-crust and margherita pies.

The two Jersey Boys followed the same path through college, attending the University of Miami, where they were roommates for a year. They made the drive to Miami in Liotta’s circa-1969 orange Mercury.

It was at college that Liotta majored in drama — “he hated math and science” — before moving to the Big Apple, said Preziosi Jr., now a chiropractor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NNjM5_0ftUyvtq00
Ray Liotta poses with his old New Jersey pals, Gene Laguna and Jules Geltzeiler.

In addition to Preziosi Jr., that inner circle included Gene Laguna, an insurance company owner; Jules Geltzeiler, a urologist; Freddy Silverman, a former security industry expert, and Gary Hecker, who became a Beverly Hills attorney.

Liotta would say, “We’re all Jersey Guys,” and to that, the group, when together, “dropped their share of ‘F-bombs,'” Preziosi Jr. said.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Ray Liotta obituary

“As far back as I can remember, I always wanted to be a gangster.” Those words, delivered with lingering fascination by the actor Ray Liotta, who has died unexpectedly aged 67, ushered audiences into Martin Scorsese’s Goodfellas (1990), one of the most dynamic pictures made about the criminal life and its enticements.
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Ray Liotta's Selfie With Fan Days Before Death, Looked Healthy & Vibrant

Ray Liotta was as polite and courteous as ever when he posed with a fan in the Dominican Republic just days before he passed away -- but more importantly ... he looked fine. TMZ has obtained a photo of Ray on Sunday, May 22 -- a mere 4 days before he suddenly died in the island nation -- and this woman who was fortunate enough to snap a selfie of the two of them says he was as kind and receptive as could be.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Newark, NJ
City
Cranford, NJ
Newark, NJ
Entertainment
Deadline

Ray Liotta’s Screen Career: A Photo Gallery

Click here to read the full article. Hollywood is mourning Ray Liotta, the Goodfellas star and key Field of Dreams actor who died May 26 at 67. Click through a photo gallery of his memorable roles above. Liotta rose from a featured role on the popular NBC soap opera Another World to become a leading man on the big screen, starring opposite some of showbiz’s top talent for such acclaimed filmmakers as Martin Scorsese, Ridley Scott, James Mangold, Jonathan Demme, Nick Cassavetes, Derek Cianfrance, Joe Carnahan, Noah Baumbach and Paul Schrader. Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery The New Jersey native also appeared...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ray Liotta
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

In Memoriam: Ray Liotta, 1954-2022

R.I.P. Ray Liotta (Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images) Actor Ray Liotta, famed for his performance of Henry Hill in "Goodfellas," passed away in his sleep in the Dominican Republic at 67.R.I.P. Ray Liotta Ray Liotta arrives at the Newport Beach Film Festival 2021 Festival Honors, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, at Balboa Bay Resort in Newport Beach, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)R.I.P. Ray Liotta 401343 06: Actor Ray Liotta attends the 2nd Annual American Film Market Award ceremony February 21, 2002 in Santa Monica, CA. New Line Cinema founder Bob Shaye was honored. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)R.I.P. Ray Liotta LOS...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘The Brady Bunch’ Star Maureen McCormick Remembers Ray Liotta

Members of Hollywood and movie-lovers alike are shocked by the tragic and unexpected news of the passing of Goodfellas and Field of Dreams star Ray Liotta. A major player in the film industry for decades now, Liotta has become a fixture in the business. Starring in some of the most iconic and memorable roles over the years. Shortly after the sad news became known on Thursday morning, May 26, classic television star Maureen McCormick expressed her sadness over Ray Liotta’s.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Pizza#Jersey Boys#Pizza House
Popculture

'Blue Bloods': Reagan Family Member Makes Life-Altering Decision in Season 12 Finale

The Blue Bloods Season 12 finale packed in two major character developments before closing the curtain on another year. A.D.A. Erin Reagan (Bridget Moynahan) finally committed to making that big move she has been debating about all season, while Det. Maria Baez (Marisa Ramirez) added one to her family. Before those developments though, "Silver Linings" delivered plenty of drama.
TV SERIES
Distractify

Tytyana Miller, Master P's Daughter, Leaves Behind Multiple Siblings

Rap mogul Master P has notably shined a light on southern hip-hop artists. In fact, the star is responsible for introducing hip-hop fans to the likes of Silkk the Shocker, Mystikal, Mia X, and plenty more names via his label, No Limit Records. Master P is also the main reason why his son, rapper and reality star Romeo Miller, has risen to fame over the years.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Ray Liotta’s Wife: Everything to Know About Ex Michelle Grace & Fiancée Jacy Nittolo

The entertainment world found itself in mourning on Thursday (May 26) after the news of Ray Liotta’s passing. The iconic actor — best known for his roles in Goodfellas, Field of Dreams, Hannibal, and Shades of Blue – “passed away in his sleep last night,” Ray’s publicist Jennifer Allen told HollywoodLife. The 67-year-old actor was in the Dominican Republic filming Dangerous Waters at the time of his passing. Initial details about his death were not known, except that his passing left a giant hole in the hearts of many.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Deadline

Kevin Costner On Ray Liotta’s Batting Practice As Shoeless Joe In ‘Field Of Dreams’: “God Gave Us That Stunt”

Click here to read the full article. It wasn’t in the script. Kevin Costner went on social media to pay tribute to his Field of Dreams co-star Ray Liotta, who died today at 67. The Oscar winner, who tried out for his Cal State Fullerton team and went on to star in several baseball-themed movies, recalled the scene when his Ray Kinsella pitches batting practice to Liotta’s Shoeless Joe Jackson. See the tweet and the clip below. Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Kinsella is on the mound. After saying to himself, “I am pitching to Shoeless Joe Jackson,” he throws a...
NFL
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
34K+
Followers
28K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy