ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Look At Me: XXXTentacion’ on Hulu, A Doc About The Life And Supernova Career Of The Late Rapper

By Johnny Loftus
Decider.com
Decider.com
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CCjAe_0ftUyifd00

Look at Me: XXXTentacion (Hulu), directed and produced by Sabaah Folayan and executive produced by his mother, Cleopatra Bernard, adds some personal perspective to the brief life and Billboard chart-topping career of Jahseh Onfroy, aka XXXTentacion, the Florida-born rapper, musician, and songwriter who died in 2018 at the age of 20. Family, friends, and collaborators tell of a brilliant but damaged individual who was both villainous and vulnerable.
LOOK AT ME: XXXTENTACION : STREAM IT OR SKIP IT?
The Gist: “We’re all so hurt,” Solomon Sobande, who managed his music career, says of XXXTentacion’s untimely shooting death at the age of 20. “Everybody was so excited to see the next step in his transformation.” And the idea of transformation is at the heart of Look at Me , as Jahseh Onfroy is born in Florida to his mother, Cleopatra Bernard, and a father who was eventually incarcerated, begins to explore music and rapping, is diagnosed as bipolar, is kicked out of schools, moves out, wilds out, and hones his freestyle skills while in juvenile jail alongside friend and fellow rapper Ski Mask the Slump God. Buoyed by a blanketing social media presence, Onfroy transforms into XXXTentacion, whose raps over jarring bass swoops and skittering trap beats incorporate as much machismo, sex, and violence as they do emotional turmoil, suicidal thoughts, and fits of depression. X signs his first record deal while in prison, and his violent persona only activates his exposure. And when he’s jailed again, this time for domestic violence, the story of what really happened between him and girlfriend Geneva Ayala becomes part of a spiral full fan commentary, Onfroy’s fractured and evolving mental state, and his eventual shooting death during an alleged robbery attempt. He was just 20.

Bernard, Ayala, and Sobande sit for interviews in Look at Me , as do friends and collaborators like Ski Mask the Slump God, Cooliecut, Flyboy Tarantino, and Bass Santana. But the majority of the doc is populated with iPhone camera footage and material repurposed from social media platforms like Instagram Stories, Periscope, Twitter, and others. Strings of comment from fans, many of them offering testimonials to how X’s music saved them from depression and other issues. Twitter discourse ranging from gushing to dismissive, following in an arc from X’s initial success through the emergence of the domestic violence allegations. And plenty of material from Onfroy himself, in Stories and TikTok posts and vlogs, speaking directly to his followers. All of it paints a picture of a young man whose own insecurities manifested as much as anger or violence as they did creativity and confession. The footage in Look at Me cuts from X livestreaming his beatdown of a rival to soul-baring rants about karma and his rap persona.

In the end, those closest to Onfroy express their wish that they would’ve done more to get him the help he needed. And while they lament his death, they fully admit his obsession with fleeting mortality, and a violent streak that made him unstable.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mtnaK_0ftUyifd00
Photo: HULU

What Movies Will It Remind You Of? The documentary 69: The Saga of Danny Hernandez explores the volatile lifestyle of rapper 6ix9ine, aka Tekashi69, who originally found success via Soundcloud rap and shares X’s affinity for facial tattooing and outlandish hairdos. A Man Named Scott details the dynamic between Kid Cudi’s vulnerability and openness as a performer and his inward struggle with chronic depression and substance abuse. And Juice WRLD: Into the Abyss chronicles the brilliance and pain in the life and death of an XXXTentacion contemporary.

Performance Worth Watching: Ski Mask the Slump God (Stokely Clevon Gouldborne) offers some valuable insight into the mindset he shared with Onfroy. “If the job doesn’t want us because we have face tats, then that’s not the job we would really want,” he says of their post-Juvie days on the street hustle. Without the support of their families, the two bonded over brandishing their own version of self-worth.

Memorable Dialogue: “He was so comfortable showing his vulnerability,” says Flyboy Tarantino, a member of X’s Members Only crew. “It kinda made kids relate to him.” They proved it with their pocketbooks. The XXXTentacion single “SAD!” sold ten million-plus, and his albums have logged streams in the billions.

Sex and Skin: Nothing direct, but instead descriptive, in the frank sexual themes that permeate X’s lyrics.

Our Take: As Look at Me immerses itself deeper and deeper into the social media universe that XXXTentacion manuevered through – apparently, there was always a camera running, a phone listening, or a livestream posting; the Members Only crew says it was their job to “fuck up the algorithms in our favor” – it begins to feel like a series of passwords have been unlocked, and we’re clicking around freely within someone else’s online life. And the more the doc resides inside the rectangle of a phone’s screen, or among the tossed off comments on a string thousands of posts long, the more it sheds the traditional trappings of a music documentary. For example, concert footage is itself chopped out of someone’s jerky handheld video feed, and it’s more interested in X’s antics – hurling his body into a teeming, crowded mass, or screaming “Fuck!” over hysterical blasts of disjointed music – than it is in performance. XXXTentacion superfans might parse some of the video from his home studio for snatches of unreleased lyrics or material, but in general, Look at Me presents its subject through the lens that was always pointed toward him. And if that’s a little disorienting, then that’s probably the intention. Certainly X’s was to fuck up the algorithm, and his brief life was lived most loudly in these spaces.

The sit-down interviews in Look at Me are certainly less chaotic than its stream-of-consciousness social media formatting. But they aren’t necessarily more informative. When one acquaintance asserts that Onfroy’s inner circle knew all about his violent behavior toward his girlfriend, they are not pressed for comment. And while a piece of audio from four months after his death appears to implicate him in that cycle of violence, the sense that he was unfairly incarcerated seems to persist among those closest to Onfroy. Look at M e often ticks by at the blistering pace of social media life or even one of XXXTentacion’s most frenetic songs. But it doesn’t take enough time to find the reason in his actions, or examine the consequences.

Will you stream or skip the documentary #LookAtMe : XXXTentacion on @hulu ? #SIOSI

— Decider (@decider) May 30, 2022

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Our Call: STREAM IT. Look at Me: XXXTentacion is a vivid, sometimes frustrating portrait of the late rapper constructed out of his own furious take on the social media landscape that helped launch him into the music’s stratosphere.

Johnny Loftus is an independent writer and editor living at large in Chicagoland. His work has appeared in The Village Voice, All Music Guide, Pitchfork Media, and Nicki Swift. Follow him on Twitter: @glennganges

Comments / 0

Related
HipHopDX.com

Lil Wayne Leaves Fan Dumbstruck After Popping Up At Anita Baker Concert

Las Vegas, Nevada – Many consider Lil Wayne to be one of the greatest rappers of all time so whenever he makes a public appearance, fans will react in disbelief and try to snap a photo of the Hip Hop legend. That happened recently when the Young Money founder attended soul legend Anita Baker’s show in Las Vegas, Nevada over the weekend.
LAS VEGAS, NV
HipHopDX.com

50 Cent Salutes Drake On His T-Shirt Choice on 'Degrassi'

Before he became a worldwide star as a rapper, Drake was just an actor on a Canadian TV show called Degrassi: The Next Generation. Drizzy played the role of Jimmy Brooks, a high school basketball star that loved Hip Hop. Throughout his tenure on the show, Drake wore Hip Hop...
HIP HOP
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
shefinds

Jennifer Lopez Is Truly Giving Everything In This Plunging Blouse–We’re Speechless!

Jennifer Lopez continually blesses her 208 million Instagram followers with a plethora of outfit footage and inspiration, and we’ll forever be in awe of her effortlessly stunning style. With that said, let’s all fawn over her latest post— one in which the “On The Floor” hitmaker, 52, is seen rocking a flowy, white silk blouse that features a plunging neckline, paired with metallic silver trousers. The radiant, shimmery look is perfect for spring, and JLo took the opportunity to promote her beauty brand while posing for a gorgeous set of mirror selfies.
CELEBRITIES
Essence

Tamar Braxton Speaks On Her Relationship Status As Rumors Swirl That She's Back With David Adefeso

Rumors are circulating that the singer and Adefeso are back together after a warm Mother’s Day post he included her in, saying they're "best friends." Tamar Braxton publicly went through a tumultuous breakup with her ex-boyfriend, entrepreneur David Adefeso, back in 2020. This came as a surprise to fans because she and Adefeso seemed so in love. She traveled with him to visit his family in Nigeria, gushed over him, and they looked genuinely happy — all for things to end in a less than pleasant way. But there are rumors that the two may be back or get back together, and Braxton isn’t completely shutting down such ideas.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kid Cudi
Person
Juice Wrld
Person
Xxxtentacion
The Spun

Michael Jordan Rejected Prominent Actor's Request To Play Him

Earlier this week, Hollywood A-lister Idris Elba admitted that he was shut down by one of the most prominent athletes in sports history. During an interview with Complex, Elba revealed that he approached Michael Jordan about playing the role of arguably the best basketball player ever. Unfortunately for Elba - and the fans who would want to see that movie - Jordan said "no."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rapper#Supernova#Soundcloud
hotnewhiphop.com

Nick Cannon & Chris Brown Croon Their Way Through "I Do"

After promoting this one heavily, Nick Cannon's Raw N B: The Explicit Tape has arrived. It was early this morning (May 20) when the media mogul added another record to his growing list of music releases and this time, he focused heavily on R&B slow jams. There was a wide array of topics covered from sex to relationships to heartbreak, and in true Nick Cannon style, he brought out a few heavy-hitters to help him round things out. He added names like Ty Dolla $ign, K. Michelle, Brandy, Jacquees, Rick Ross, and more.
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Master P Declared Single in Divorce with Estranged Wife

Master P has been split from his estranged wife for over a decade, but he's only now been officially declared a single man in the eyes of the law. According to legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Master P and Sonya Miller are officially no longer a couple ... it remains to be seen if their divorce is totally finalized or if they still have some things to work out.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
TMZ.com

Ray Liotta's Selfie With Fan Days Before Death, Looked Healthy & Vibrant

Ray Liotta was as polite and courteous as ever when he posed with a fan in the Dominican Republic just days before he passed away -- but more importantly ... he looked fine. TMZ has obtained a photo of Ray on Sunday, May 22 -- a mere 4 days before he suddenly died in the island nation -- and this woman who was fortunate enough to snap a selfie of the two of them says he was as kind and receptive as could be.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
thesource.com

50 Cent Casts Mo’Nique As “Goldie” In BMF Season 2

For a while Monique Angela Hicks, professionally known as, Mo’Nique expressed how Hollywood tried to diminish her astounding acting career. She even made a case that the film industry “blackballed” her and devalued her skills as an actress. Well Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, the music and film...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen Reveals Relationship Status With Scott Disick After Miami Hangout

Larsa Pippen, 47, has set the record straight regarding her relationship with Scott Disick, 38. After Kim Kardashian‘s former bestie and Kourtney Kardashian‘s ex hung out in Miami, Florida on April 20, speculation ran rampant that the two had become something more than just friends. But that’s not the case, at least according to Larsa, who told Page Six on May 5 that she has an “organic friendship” with Scott.
MIAMI, FL
StyleCaster

Kourtney Just Changed Her Last Name After Her Wedding to Travis—Here’s What She’s Going by Now

Click here to read the full article. It’s official. Fans have been on the lookout for if Kourtney Kardashian’s last name will be changed after her marriage to Travis Barker. The Poosh founder confirmed that she will be hyphenating her last name as “Kardashian-Barker” by changing her name on Instagram. Kourtney previously seemed to hint at her name change on Instagram. In an Instagram story after her second, but official, wedding with Travis Barker, Kourtney posted a dessert with the Blink-182 drummer’s last name. The cookie read “Mr. + Mrs. Barker” wrapped around different florals. Close friends of the Kardashian clan,...
CELEBRITIES
Decider.com

Decider.com

20K+
Followers
3K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy