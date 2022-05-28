Sabrina Ionescu hits the 500-point mark in her WNBA career
Everyone is seeing what Sabrina Ionescu can do on the professional level now that she is healthy.
The former Oregon Ducks women’s basketball legend reached 500 career points, albeit in a 79-71 loss to Seattle. Unfortunately, the Liberty have lost six straight after winning their season opener.
But Ionescu is having her best individual season after leading New York to a playoff spot last season. She is averaging 13.6 points, six rebounds and five assists a game.
Ionescu’s best night in 2022 came against Indiana on Friday the 13th. She scored 31 points on 11-of-20 from the field, seven assists, three rebounds, and four steals.
The Liberty will get another crack at the Seattle Storm Sunday, May 29.
