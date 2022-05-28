Report: Chelsea Expected to 'Reduce Price Tag' for N'Golo Kante Amid Interest From Manchester United

Chelsea are prepared to let N'Golo Kante leave west London for a 'reduced price', according to reports, amid interest from Premier League rivals Manchester United.

Chelsea are prepared to let N'Golo Kante leave west London for a 'reduced price', according to reports, amid interest from Premier League rivals Manchester United.

The 31-year-old has a contract that will see him stay at Chelsea until 2023 unless he is bought this summer, and there appear to be a number of clubs interested in taking him on.

Despite being 31-years-old, Kante has proven time and time again that he is a valuable asset to the Blues and he seems to still have plenty of years left in him.

IMAGO / Action Plus

As per the Athletic , Kante is being considered by Manchester United, and due to his contract expiry date nearing, Chelsea are expected to make the superstar available for a 'reduced price'.

The report goes on to state that Thomas Tuchel is looking to freshen up his midfield, which could see departures from both Kante and Jorginho.

22-year-old Conor Gallagher will be returning to Stamford Bridge in the summer, while a potential super-bid for West Ham's Declan Rice could see the Blues' midfield transformed next season.

Manchester United were previously offered Kante back in 2020, during Frank Lampard's tenure, however the Reds at the time felt as though his best days may be behind him.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

They were proved wrong when the Frenchman went on to be crucial in his side's Champions League triumph the following year.

Despite having struggled with injuries this season, Kante has still made a total of 42 appearances in all competitions, proving he remains a valuable asset.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube