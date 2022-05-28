ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liverpool & Dua Lipa: Instagram Post Explains Special Relationship (Includes Footage of 'One Kiss Is All It Takes' From Paris Fan Park)

By Neil Andrew
 4 days ago

Bleacher Report Football have posted on Instagram showing the special relationship that Liverpool have with the music of Dua Lipa.

After they won both the Carabao Cup and FA Cup at Wembley, Dua Lipa's 'One Kiss Is All It Takes' was pumped out in the stadium with players, coaches, and supporters all dancing and singing along.

The post from BR Football is a slide show of 10 pictures explaining why Liverpool and Dua Lipa have bonded since the 2018 UEFA Champions League final.

As Liverpool supporters turned Paris red on Saturday afternoon, fans were heard belting out 'One Kiss Is All It Takes' in the fan park.

They will be hoping that is not the only opportunity they will have to sing and dance along to this classic tune as they head for the Stade de France and what promises to be a classic encounter.

Details of when and how to watch the match can be found HERE .

