Premier League

PSG Manager Mauricio Pochettino Reveals Whether He Wants Liverpool Or Real Madrid To Win Champions League Final

By Neil Andrew
 4 days ago

Mauricio Pochettino has revealed who he wants to win the Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid in Paris..

The Argentine saw his Tottenham Hotspur team defeated by Liverpool in the 2019 final and then this year his PSG team were knocked out by Los Blancos .

Speaking to Marca , Pochettino revealed who he would like to win the trophy in the Stade de France on Saturday.

Liverpool Or Real Madrid?

“It is clear that my heart is much whiter than red.

"My soft spot for Madrid comes from 1994, when I arrived in Barcelona. I was lucky that my coach was Jose Antonio Camacho, who transmitted that love for Real Madrid to me. I have never been able, as a player and coach, to be at Madrid, but my emotional preference is clear."

Details of when and how to watch the match can be found HERE .

