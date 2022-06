Mickey Callaway landed a job with a Mexican League team after he was banned from Major League Baseball for more than a year, but the gig did not last very long. Callaway was fired as manager of Acereros de Monclova on Monday. The team hired him to manage their winter league development program last October, and Callaway led them to a championship. He was later retained to manage the club’s summer league team, but he did not enjoy the same success. Acereros has a record of 16-17 this season.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO