Flood Advisory issued for Bergen, Passaic, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-01 23:17:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-02 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Union FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT FOR UNION COUNTY At 1117 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Summit, Clark, Union, Westfield, Rahway, Scotch Plains, Cranford, Hillside, Roselle, Roselle Park, Berkeley Heights, New Providence, Kenilworth, Fanwood, Mountainside, Garwood and Springfield. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

UNION COUNTY, NJ ・ 2 HOURS AGO