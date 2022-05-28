Eye Opener: Police actions questioned after Texas school shooting

The gunman who killed 19 youngsters and two adults in the course of the Texas faculty taking pictures final week used a semi-automatic weapon manufactured by Daniel Protection. Pink and Blue’s Caitlin Huey-Burns sits down with Ryan Busse of Giffords, which advocates for gun management, to debate the controversy surrounding the corporate and the issues he believes plague the gun business as an entire.
HOUSTON – An hours-long raid at a bail bond company in downtown Houston was conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigations Wednesday, a spokesperson for the Houston Field Office has confirmed. KPRC 2 received a tip about the ongoing raid at a business located at 1620 Austin Street. A...
ATLANTA — As the children killed in the Uvalde school shooting start to be put to rest, Channel 2 Action News has learned that a local company has provided caskets for some of the victims that a Texas man personalized for the children. Cherokee Child Caskets, which has been...
HOUSTON (CW39) Houston police are investigating the fatal shooting of a woman found at 6978 Windwater Parkway near the Southwest Freeway about 10:55 a.m. Monday morning. Police said that the identity of the woman, 46, is pending notification to family members by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences. HPD...
The eight-hour class, titled, "Active Shooter Response for School-Based Law Enforcement," was put together by the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement in 2020. The training became a requirement as part of House Bill 2195. The bill passed the Texas Legislature in 2019, following the school shooting at Santa Fe High School the year before, which killed eight students and two teachers.
(CNN) - A family-run company has donated 19 custom caskets for victims of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. The caskets came from Trey Ganem of SoulShine Industries in Edna, Texas. Ganem says he was contacted by the Texas Funeral Directors Association the day of the shooting.
CLEVELAND, TX -- 40-year-old Latanya E. Green was last seen near 1200 block of Church Avenue in Cleveland, Texas on May 14, 2022. Anastasia has long, black, curly hair, brown eyes, and a medium complexion. It is unknown what Latanya was wearing at the time of her disappearance. Latanya has cognitive impairments and is in need of medication.
HOUSTON (KETK)- A woman shot and killed a man who attempted to break into her apartment in Houston on Monday, according to the Houston Police Department. The shooting happened at 15603 Gulf Freeway in southeast Houston approximately at 9:20 p.m., wrote our NBC affiliate KPRC. Officers found the man deceased near the door of the […]
HOUSTON - Houston police are looking for the man seen on surveillance video attacking and robbing a grandmother earlier this month. The incident happened during the morning hours on Saturday, May 14. On Tuesday, FOX 26 spoke with the grandmother who was attacked. She says she’s physically okay, but is...
HOUSTON (CW39) Houston police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man at 2718 Scott Street in south Houston about 11 a.m. on Monday. Authorities said the identity of the victim, 30, is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences. HPD Homicide Division Detectives K. Collier and...
FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas – Law enforcement take four suspects into custody following late night traffic stops. On Tuesday, at approximately 12:38 a.m., Deputy Austin Moore conducted a traffic stop on a 2022 black Toyota Campy on IH-10 eastbound near mile marker 661. Following further investigation, Deputy Moore arrested the driver, Isaac Marcantel.
SUGAR LAND, Texas – More charges have been filed in the fraudulent paper license plate scheme involving fake car dealerships that issued more than 700,000 illegitimate paper tags, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer Lowery. Officers arrested 33-year-old Daniel Rocky Christine-Tani of Sugar Land on Wednesday. He is expected to make...
UVALDE, Texas — As families continue to cope in the wake of the Uvalde school shooting that left 19 students and two teachers dead, Houstonians are doing what they can to help. That includes Houston artist and activist Trae tha Truth. "People don't know, but I actually have ties...
HOUSTON (CW39) Charges have been filed against a suspect arrested in the shooting of a woman at 9111 Lakes at 610 Drive about 12 a.m. Tuesday morning. Police said that the suspect, Rashawn Isiah Williams, 21, is charged with aggravated assault of a family member in the 232nd State District Court.
HOUSTON (KETK) – A Houston mother is accused of leaving her 3-year-old child inside a running vehicle for over half an hour while shopping inside a Target. According to our NBC affiliate KPRC, the incident was on Sunday, May 29. Deputies with the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office were called after a complaint of […]
KATY, Texas – An investigation is underway after a man shot his girlfriend and then killed himself in Katy Monday, deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies were called to a home in the 5500 block of Rustling Gates Lane around 11:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.
A woman shot and killed her ex-boyfriend who investigators say broke down her door as he tried to force his way inside. It happened on Sunday night at an apartment located in the 15600 block of the Gulf Freeway. According to po-po, the man kicked in the door and entered...
