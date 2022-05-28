National Burger Day – Let’s Celebrate in Southie!

It’s National Burger Day! Whether you like it with the works or just a little ketchup, today is your perfect excuse to eat one! We are sharing our picks for some of the best burgers in the neighborhood! Make sure to take our poll for Best Burger in the neighborhood at the bottom of this post!

The Seapoint is known for the legendary steak tips, but they make a mean burger! Hand-packed beef topped with cheese and served with fries. Simply delicious!

Sully’s at Castle Island – legendary for over 60 years. People wait in lines for one of these burgers so you might as well get two.

Publico serves up a burger with PubliCo sauce, lettuce, Vermont cheddar, grilled onions, bacon lardons served with french fries

Shamrock Pub has some pretty awesome under the radar good burgers! There are three to choose from. Teddy Ball Game with lettuce, tomato + onion and choice of cheese. The Auerbach with American cheese, applewood smoked bacon, BBQ sauce, lettuce, tomato and onion. And the Jimmy Hayes Dot Burger with cheddar cheese, bacon, avocado, chipotle aioli, lettuce, tomato and onion. You can also order each burger with a double stack too – if you’re feeling ambitious!

Hunter’s Smash Burger is served with serrano aioli, crispy onion, bacon, cheddar cheese, avocado, Martin’s potato bun

Local 149 is a local favorite when it comes to burgers. Order up their local burger American cheese, grilled onions, heirloom tomatoes, iceberg lettuce, Local special sauce.

Gray’s Hall features a classic (and wildly popular) burger made with Feather Brook Farms beef, lettuce, pickles, american cheese

Lincoln offers the appropriately named Lincoln Burger made with wood grilled prime blend, bacon aioli, Cabot sharp cheddar, caramelized French onions, on a housemade brioche sesame seed bun

The Broadway has two burgers for you to enjoy! The classic BW burger with yellow American, lettuce + tomato and the Spicy Burger with fried bacon, pepper jack, roasted jalepeno and spicy mayo!

The Shenannigan’s burger is cooked to your liking with a choice of American, cheddar, jack or bleu cheese!