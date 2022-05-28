Jimmy Butler channeled his inner LeBron James for Game 6 against the Celtics and left everyone in awe

LeBron James gave us one of the greatest elimination game performances we’ve ever seen a decade ago.

The Heat were down 3-2 to the Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals with their backs against the wall. It was year two of the Big 3 era with potential for a breakup on the horizon if they fail again. There’s also no Chris Bosh in the lineup.

But that’s no problem at all for James, who poured in 45 points, 15 rebounds and 5 assists in a win to force a Game 7. The rest is history.

Jimmy Butler gave us one of those performances last night against the Celtics. He topped James’ 45 points with 47 (!!!) and nearly had a triple-double 9 rebounds and 8 assists. He would not let the Heat go home on Friday.

He gave them what was easily one of the best games of his career. It’s certainly on par with what James did all those years ago — he scored the most points ever in an elimination game in Miami Heat history.

NBA fans loved this. The classic LeBron vibes had everyone in awe. They were quick to point out how similar Butler’s performance was.

Jimmy Butler is a legend forever in Miami now, no matter what happens in this series. He’s forever etched into their history with this one.

Hopefully, we get another masterpiece for Game 7.