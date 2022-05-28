ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jimmy Butler channeled his inner LeBron James for Game 6 against the Celtics and left everyone in awe

By Mike D. Sykes, II
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AUowm_0ftUqjGg00

LeBron James gave us one of the greatest elimination game performances we’ve ever seen a decade ago.

The Heat were down 3-2 to the Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals with their backs against the wall. It was year two of the Big 3 era with potential for a breakup on the horizon if they fail again. There’s also no Chris Bosh in the lineup.

But that’s no problem at all for James, who poured in 45 points, 15 rebounds and 5 assists in a win to force a Game 7. The rest is history.

Jimmy Butler gave us one of those performances last night against the Celtics. He topped James’ 45 points with 47 (!!!) and nearly had a triple-double 9 rebounds and 8 assists. He would not let the Heat go home on Friday.

He gave them what was easily one of the best games of his career. It’s certainly on par with what James did all those years ago — he scored the most points ever in an elimination game in Miami Heat history.

NBA fans loved this. The classic LeBron vibes had everyone in awe. They were quick to point out how similar Butler’s performance was.

Jimmy Butler is a legend forever in Miami now, no matter what happens in this series. He’s forever etched into their history with this one.

Hopefully, we get another masterpiece for Game 7.

The Match: Tom Brady, Josh Allen used custom golf balls to troll the heck out of each other

Both Tom Brady and Josh Allen used their custom golf balls to troll each other during Capital One’s “The Match” on Wednesday night in Las Vegas. Allen, who was teamed up with Patrick Mahomes, was the first one to strike. He placed an unflattering picture of Brady on his balls for the charity golf event. You know the one: It’s the picture of Brady at the NFL combine in 2000. Brady is standing there with his shirt off and he’s looking … less than stellar — at least when compared to the rest of the crop of draft prospects. So that’s a pretty hilarious move from Allen.
Kerwin Walton trims his list down to five finalists

Former UNC basketball wing Kerwin Walton has made an update to his new recruitment here this weekend. After announcing he was heading to the portal on the final day of the deadline, Walton took the month of May to meet with teams and is now down to five finalists. Per Joe Tipton of On3, Walton has narrowed his list to Texas Tech, Clemson, Memphis, Oklahoma, and Kansas State. The team left off is Creighton who held the crystal ball prediction on 247Sports early on in his new recruitment.  But now, he will focus on these five schools and a decision should be coming soon. North Carolina transfer Kerwin Walton tells @On3sports he’s down to five schools: Texas TechClemsonOklahomaMemphisKansas Statehttps://t.co/zlqFtxq51J — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) May 30, 2022 Walton spent just two seasons at North Carolina and after an impressive first year where he was the team leader in three-point shooting, he saw his minutes drop here in 2021-22. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
Celtics Lab 117: Previewing Celtics-Dubs and the evolution of space in the NBA with Mike Prada

In many ways, the 2022 NBA Finals series between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors has been a series a long time in coming. From the golden age of the 1960s pitting Bill Russell against Wilt Chamberlain up to the present 3-point revolution sparked in large part because of the Dubs and the defense the Celtics have built to slow, the way these two teams have played one another serves as a tangible history of the league’s evolution.
Two Auburn basketball prospects projected as first round picks in new mock draft

Bruce Pearl will almost certainly have a lot to be proud of when the NBA draft comes around. A new mock draft from ESPN+ (subscription required) has Auburn’s power forward Jabari Smith going first overall to the Orlando Magic and center Walker Kessler going 24th overall to the Milwaukee Bucks. Having two first-round picks would do much to prove that Auburn is a potential factory for NBA stars when it comes to recruiting in the future. Here’s a little of what they had to say on both Smith and Kessler:
