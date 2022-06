MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a pair of shooting incidents from Tuesday, May 31. In each, the victims showed up at a hospital for treatment. The first incident happened shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday. Police are investigating where the shooting happened. However, a 21-year-old Milwaukee man suffered non-fatal injuries after being struck by gunfire. He showed up at a hospital for treatment.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 18 HOURS AGO