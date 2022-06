As the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs wind down to the top four teams, two of the teams involved have a Hart Trophy candidate still playing. The Hart Trophy is awarded to the most valuable player to his team in the National Hockey League. The three finalists are three of the biggest names this season, but the debate is heating up over who deserves it most. This betting guide will offer some of the best value plays for who will be the most valuable player for this season.

