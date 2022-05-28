ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mclean, VA

For Sale: Washington Capitals forward T.J. Oshie selling McLean estate

By InsideNoVa.com
WTOP
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Washington Capitals T.J. Oshie is selling his estate in McLean. The forward and his wife bought...

wtop.com

popville.com

“Below Deck in DC?”

“Spotted at the Georgetown waterfront this morning (Saturday)! I asked the people on deck if the show was being filmed here and he said he couldn’t confirm or deny!”. Vibrant New Metro-Accessible Apartments at The Remy. PoP Sponsor Today at 1:15pm. Vibrant new metro-accessible apartments: 2-bedrooms from the $2,400s...
GEORGETOWN, DC
Inside Nova

Woodbridge Commanders? Stadium plan presents opportunity, obstacles

State and county officials are sharing concerns over the Washington Commanders’ possible plans for a new stadium complex in Woodbridge. On May 23, documents detailing the massive entertainment and stadium project were reported first by ESPN, showing what the possible 200-acre development just off Interstate 95 in Prince William County could look like if the franchise receives land-use approvals and finalizes its property acquisitions, reported to be worth more than $100 million.
WOODBRIDGE, VA
WUSA9

Check out these outdoor movies all summer long in the DMV

WASHINGTON — Summertime in and around the District means the return of outdoor movies for free! From drive-ins in Southeast D.C. to waterfront watching at National Harbor, the options are endless. DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA. Wednesday, June 1: Space Jam. Wednesday, June 8: The Princess Bride. Where: 227 Harry Thomas...
WASHINGTON, DC
ffxnow.com

After 17 years, Rubino’s Pizzeria closes at Herndon’s Clock Tower Plaza

(Updated at 2:15 p.m.) The final hour has descended upon a popular pizza spot in Herndon’s Clock Tower plaza. Rubino’s Pizzeria‘s last day of business in the location at 2415 B-9 Centreville Road is today (Tuesday), ending a 17-year blitz in the plaza. (Correction: The number of years Rubino’s Pizzeria has been in business has been fixed.)
HERNDON, VA
WTOP

‘Not an ordinary class’: Prince William Co. high chef instructor earns state recognition

When Ronald Evans was preparing to take over as chef instructor at Potomac High School during the summer of 2017, he considered ways to get more involved with the community. Not familiar with the Dumfries, Virginia, neighborhood, Evans sought to make new connections. As part of that process, he entered a local Cheesecake Factory and asked for business cards. The staff was confused, he said, assuming Evans was interested in applying to become a server.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
marthastewart.com

Rain on This Couple's Wedding Day Changed Their Outdoor Ceremony Plans in Virginia—for the Better

Leyla and Bryce had both recently moved to Maryland when, at the urging of several friends and family members, they each created an account on Bumble. "We downloaded Bumble the same weekend, matched on a Sunday, went out on our first date that following week, and the rest is history," says Leyla. "Our first date was at the Owl Bar in Baltimore where we had Moscow mules and bonded over our similar taste in music. We then headed to a concert down by the waterfront in Baltimore." When Bryce popped the question at the couple's home in March 2019, he included Moscow mules alongside the ring—"a nod to our first date," says Leyla.
MIDDLEBURG, VA
theriver953.com

A series of earthquakes strike Virginia over the weekend

A series of earthquakes was recorded by the United States Geological Survey (USGS) Sun. and Mon. May 29 and 30 in Virginia. The first was recorded Sun. just past 7 p.m. and registered 2.3 on the Richter Scale. The second struck just past 2 a.m. Mon. May 30 also registering...
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC Washington

Outdoor Pools and Water Parks Open in DC, Maryland, Virginia

Memorial Day weekend means pools, splash parks and water parks are reopening throughout the Washington, D.C., area. Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser jumped into the Upshur Pool on Saturday to celebrate the start of swimming season. Here's your 2022 guide to outdoor pools and public water parks in D.C., Maryland...
MARYLAND STATE
Inside Nova

Fairfax officials impose another summer clampdown on Scotts Run revelry

If you are seeking a place to drink alcohol, swim or wade in the water, or climb on rocks, Scotts Run Nature Preserve in McLean is not the place. The Fairfax County Park Authority (FCPA) will be working collaboratively with the Fairfax County Police Department to ensure only permitted activities take place in this natural area, that people can recreate safely and that rules regarding alcohol and use of the preserve are observed.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
northernvirginiamag.com

On the Market in Leesburg: An Equestrian’s Dream Home

This horse lover’s paradise sits only six miles from downtown Leesburg, but it feels worlds away. The equestrian farm rests on 25 acres of private land, plenty of space to ride to your heart’s content. The property includes a three-level Colonial home and a custom-built barn. The five-bedroom,...
LEESBURG, VA
WTOP

Children in Anne Arundel Co. to receive extra SNAP benefits this summer

Anne Arundel County, Maryland, will provide almost 18,000 eligible children with extra food support over the summer. All eligible school-aged children will have Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits for June, July, August and December. “Providing this benefit gives critical support to families at a time when inflation is hitting family...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

Help name the Dulles Greenway eaglet

LEESBURG, Va. — The Dulles Greenway bald eagles need your help once again. The adult bald eagles, recently named Rosa and Martin, laid two eggs in February. The first eaglet hatched Sunday, March 13. Since then, the eaglet has been known as "D.G.-1." The D.G. stands for Dulles Greenway, and the number 1 meaning it was the first eaglet.
DULLES, VA
Inside Nova

Osbourn Park's Lena Gooden reaches new level in long jump

As a sophomore last year, the expectations on Osbourn Park’s Lena Gooden were not out of the ordinary, at least at the beginning of the season. But as Osbourn Park track coach Mike Feldman put it, one “life-changing” long jump at last year’s Class 6 state outdoor meet put Gooden into “rarefied air” in the track world.
MANASSAS, VA
WUSA

Tony Perkins | Get Up DC Anchor

WASHINGTON — Tony Perkins first joined the WUSA9 family in November 2019, reuniting with former colleague Annie Yu to become co-anchor of “Get Up DC” weekday mornings from 5 to 7am. Later, former colleague Allison Seymour also reunited with Tony and Annie as their co-anchor on the show!
WASHINGTON, DC
Travel Maven

A list of Washington D.C.'s best new Restaurants

With so many old favorites in addition to the new slew of options cropping up every month, it can be hard to keep track of the latest restaurants worth your time and money. That’s where this list comes in to help. Keep reading to find out more about these restaurants that have opened over the last year and why you need to check them out.
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Jumping for Jollibee! Fast food restaurant set to open in Alexandria June 15

ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — Fast food chain Jollibee is opening a new restaurant in Alexandria, Virginia this summer, according to the company's website. The new location is planned for 4809 Beauregard Street. Jollibee specializes in fried chicken, burgers, spaghetti and Filipino dishes. Details on a possible grand opening and...
ALEXANDRIA, VA

