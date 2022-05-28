'Celebrity IOU' Host Jonathan Scott Just Dropped the Cutest Video Featuring Zooey Deschanel

Well folks, that's officially a wrap. On Tuesday night, the series finale of This Is Us aired — and needless to say, there were no dry eyes by the end. While the last episode of season 6 wasn't nearly as devastating as last week's "The Train," the series finale still packed plenty of emotional moments. Going along with the theme of embracing life's simplest moments, much of the episode switches back and forth between scenes from Rebecca (Mandy Moore)'s funeral to one particular flashback of the Big Three enjoying a rainy Saturday together with Rebecca and Jack (Milo Ventimiglia). By the end, many questions about the future were answered — Kevin (Justin Hartley) is off to do more charity work, Kate (Chrissy Metz) is set on opening more schools for the visually impaired and Randall (Sterling K. Brown) has his sights set on the White House.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO