ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

'Celebrity IOU' Host Jonathan Scott Just Dropped the Cutest Video Featuring Zooey Deschanel

By Chaise Sanders
womansday.com
 4 days ago

The Good, Bad and Ugly of Renovations: A Fireside Chat With the Property Brothers. Who doesn't love a good origin story, right? If you would've told us that Property Brothers star Jonathan Scott and New Girl actress Zooey Deschanel were destined to meet while singing karaoke, we'd call you crazy. But,...

www.womansday.com

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

Tytyana Miller, Master P's Daughter, Leaves Behind Multiple Siblings

Rap mogul Master P has notably shined a light on southern hip-hop artists. In fact, the star is responsible for introducing hip-hop fans to the likes of Silkk the Shocker, Mystikal, Mia X, and plenty more names via his label, No Limit Records. Master P is also the main reason why his son, rapper and reality star Romeo Miller, has risen to fame over the years.
CELEBRITIES
PopCrush

Man Spends Over $15,000 to Transform Into Dog

A Japanese man is going viral after fulfilling his lifelong dream of becoming a dog. His dream came with a hefty price tag: approximately $15,709. Woof!. The man, whose real name is Toko, goes by the nickname "Good Boy." He bought his realistic Border Collie suit from a company called...
PETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eminem
Person
Charli D'amelio
Person
Zooey Deschanel
Person
James Corden
womansday.com

A 'This Is Us' Fan Goes Viral for Catching the Hidden Meaning of the Randall-Jack Finale Scene

Well folks, that's officially a wrap. On Tuesday night, the series finale of This Is Us aired — and needless to say, there were no dry eyes by the end. While the last episode of season 6 wasn't nearly as devastating as last week's "The Train," the series finale still packed plenty of emotional moments. Going along with the theme of embracing life's simplest moments, much of the episode switches back and forth between scenes from Rebecca (Mandy Moore)'s funeral to one particular flashback of the Big Three enjoying a rainy Saturday together with Rebecca and Jack (Milo Ventimiglia). By the end, many questions about the future were answered — Kevin (Justin Hartley) is off to do more charity work, Kate (Chrissy Metz) is set on opening more schools for the visually impaired and Randall (Sterling K. Brown) has his sights set on the White House.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy