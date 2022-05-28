ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Top 10 Bike Riding Trails In Tampa Bay

By Jen Glorioso
 4 days ago

With gas prices continuing to sky rocket, we've put together the 10 top bike riding trails in Tampa...

wfla.com

The Peach Truck is Coming Back to Tampa Bay

The Peach Truck’s highly anticipated summer tour is about to kick off and is hitting the Tampa Bay region in mid-June for pre-order pickup. The Peach Truck Tour is hitting Tampa and surrounding cities on June 15. Stephen and Jessica Rose the Founders of The Peach Truck join Gayle...
TAMPA, FL
SuncoastPost

8 Things You Need To Know Before Moving To Tampa

Florida is the third most populous state in the U.S, with over 21 million people. It’s also the fourth richest in terms of GDP. Tampa, Florida, is the third-largest city in the state, with a population of 395,912. This city is on the shores of Tampa Bay, which has the largest port in the state.
TAMPA, FL
destinationtampabay.com

29th Annual Dunedin Craft Festival

If Tampa is on your travel agenda this June, you can’t miss out on this terrific craft event in the city’s most desirable suburb of Dunedin. It is here, a short drive from Tampa, along Dunedin’s Main Street, you will meet some of the country’s finest crafters with products all handmade in the U.S.A. The event is put on by Howard Alan Promotions and American Craft Endeavors.Enjoy viewing botanical hotplates, ceramic planters, functional pottery, hair accessories, handmade one-of-a-kind jewelry pieces and an expansive Green Market offers something for every taste & budget. Located near Clearwater and a short drive from Tampa, Dunedin has a small-town image, but packs the punch of a bustling city.
DUNEDIN, FL
995qyk.com

Tampa Bay’s Morning Krewe – On Demand – 6/1/22

We talked to Chris Janson this morning to talk about his new album All In. He also has a brand new song called “Keys To The Country”. Chris told us about his appearance of the Today Show and how maybe him and Al Roker are now best friends. We play a game with Chris called “All In or All Out” where we give him some scenarios and he has to tells us if he is in or out.
MUSIC
stpetecatalyst.com

Air taxi company proposes connecting Tampa with Pinellas

An air taxi company is proposing to bring its fleet of electric aircraft to Tampa Bay. During the Tampa Bay Area Regional Transit Authority meeting May 27, Matthew Land, head of public policy and government relations at Eve Air Mobility (NYSE: EVEX), explained how an electric aircraft system would operate and connect Tampa, St. Petersburg and Clearwater.
TAMPA, FL
tampabeacon.com

The Tampa Bay Fishin’ Report: Anglers finding tarpon in big numbers

Capt. George Hastick (727-525-1005): Capt. George reports tarpon are all over the bay between St. Petersburg and the Gandy Bridge. He hasn’t had clients interested in them, but anyone looking to connect with a silver king, now’s the time. The fish he’s seeing are 80 to 100 pounds, and they are feeding on schools of threadfin shad. Snook are plentiful and taking live sardines. Weedon and Picnic islands are giving up a lot of fish to 24 inches, but his anglers have landed some large fish. One 37 to 40 inches was lost at boat-side. Hastick also is finding some jumbo redfish on both sides of the bay, with fish hanging in the shade of mangroves when the water is high. Live and dead bait will take them.
TAMPA, FL
mynews13.com

Pinellas eco-friendly resort has record-breaking spring break

INDIAN SHORES, Fla. — Pinellas County hotels experienced a record breaking spring break in March and Legacy Vacation Resorts in Indian Shores saw that boon continue for April, according to General Manager Mark Xenophon. "We ran 90 percent occupancy for March and then 89 percent for April," he said....
INDIAN SHORES, FL
995qyk.com

Bay Area And Florida Most Expensive Gas Metros

Bay area and Florida most expensive gas metros. If you’re looking for the Cheapest gas stations in and around Tampa Bay…are’t we all?. #1. CITGO: $3.99 (6325 Silver Star Rd, Orlando) #2. Lutz Petroleum: $3.99 ( 18215 US-41 N, Lutz) #3. Circle K: $4.07 (2055 CR-48, Bushnell)
FLORIDA STATE
thegabber.com

Sandy Madeira Memories: Growing Up in a Young Town

Seventy-five years ago, residents celebrated the birth of Madeira Beach after casting their votes at Bay Palms Trailer Park on May 5, 1947. Three close friends who lived in Madeira as the community took shape recently shared memories of growing up there. A Wet and Wild Childhood. Sandy Gustafson moved...
MADEIRA BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Tampa tops nation in housing price increases

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – After nearly three years of Phoenix leading the nation in the most-rapid growth in housing prices, it has been topped by the Tampa area, an analysis released Tuesday showed. The Tampa area had a 34.8 percent price increase in March when compared to a year earlier, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price NSA Index. Tampa was followed by the Phoenix area at 32.4 percent and the Miami area at 32 percent. Those three metropolitan areas have repeatedly led the nation in price rises in recent months, but Phoenix had been on top. “Those of us who have been anticipating a deceleration in the growth rate of U.S. home prices will have to wait at least a month longer,” Craig J. Lazzara, managing director at S&P Dow Jones Indices, said in a prepared statement. The year-over-year gain for 20 metropolitan markets was 20.6 percent. Tampa and Miami were the only Florida markets included in the analysis. (©2022 CBS Local Media. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.)
TAMPA, FL
The Laker/Lutz News

Dade City teen golfer in US Open

Dade City teenage golfer Bailey Shoemaker is set to tee off at the U.S. Women’s Open, which begins June 2, at Pine Needle Lodge & Golf Club in Southern Pines, North Carolina. It will mark the first major golf event for the local, amateur golfer, who is, remarkably, just...
DADE CITY, FL
995qyk.com

10 Best Places For Wine Lovers In Tampa

Looking for places to celebrate? Either by the bottle, or just a glass, these are our 10 best places in Tampa for drinking wine. Wednesday, May 25th is national wine day, but wine can be a good idea any day of the year! Whether you’re looking to sample different flights or know the bottle you love, we’ve gathered the best bars and restaurants to celebrate in Tampa.
TAMPA, FL

