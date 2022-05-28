ISD 166 Livestream for Graduation

From the National Weather Service • Duluth • June 1, 2022. Much calmer conditions are expected today, with some sunshine and high temperatures in the upper 50s and 60s. It will become breezy this afternoon with west winds with gusts of 20 to 25 mph. A slight chance of showers or storms returns to parts of the area for Thursday, then sunshine returns on Friday. High temperatures for the rest of the week will be in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 21 HOURS AGO