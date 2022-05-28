ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cook County, MN

ISD 166 Livestream for Graduation

boreal.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDue to a service provider internet outage, the 2022 Cook...

www.boreal.org

boreal.org

Cook County ISD 166 Activities Schedule 5/30/2022

Activities schedule for this week through ISD 166:. Tuesday, 5/31: Baseball Playoffs vs. Northeast Range in Nashwauk. 4:30 start. Thursday, 6/2: Track and Field Sections at UMD. 10:30 start. Friday, 6/3: Last day of school.
COOK COUNTY, MN
boreal.org

Cook County Public Schools Strategic Roadmap Approved - Here's what it means for local students

On May 19th, the school board of Cook County Public Schools officially adopted the district Strategic Roadmap after months of input and discussion providing clear direction for the future of the school district. The roadmap articulates a robust vision for preparing students to reach their life goals and notably embraces the 7 Grandfather Teachings of the Anishinaabe culture as district core values . The newly formed school leadership team will hold their first working retreat on June 6th to begin mapping out implementation plans!
COOK COUNTY, MN
boreal.org

Replanting a resilient forest in the ashes of the Greenwood Fire

A white pine sapling recently planted by crews working with the Nature Conservancy in the ground Thursday, May 26, 2022 on state forest land near Isabella, Minn. Crews working with the Nature Conservancy were in the area replanting areas impacted by the 2021 Greenwood Fire. Derek Montgomery for MPR News.
ISABELLA, MN
boreal.org

Grand Marais-Cook County Airport and Seaplane Base Seeks Commission Applicants

From the Grand Marais-Cook County Airport Advisory Commission - May 31, 2022. The Grand Marais-Cook County Airport Advisory Commission is actively recruiting qualified candidates to fill two Commissioner positions that have recently been vacated. Alternates are also being sought. This Commission was established to advise the County Board and educate the community on the development and use of aeronautics, determine the mission and goals of the airport, develop, implement, and enforce policies and procedures, and maintain a long-range plan for airport services.
COOK COUNTY, MN
boreal.org

“Merry Kiss Cam” rom-com filming happening in Duluth

"Merry Kiss Cam" movie (Lukas KBJR 6) A movie is being filmed in Duluth with a lot of Northlanders starring in the flick. Producers for the new film “Merry Kiss Cam” were out shooting scenes at Carmody’s Irish Pub on East Superior Street Tuesday. The movie is...
DULUTH, MN
boreal.org

Cook County Public Health and Human Services releases a Request for Proposals for the 2023 Public Health Fund

From: Cook County Public Health and Human Services (PHHS) - May 31, 2022. Cook County Public Health and Human Services (PHHS) issues a Request for Proposals (RFP) through the Public Health Fund. To be considered for the Public Health Fund, applicants should align their requests with goals identified through the Cook County Community Health Assessment and Improvement Plan.
COOK COUNTY, MN
boreal.org

Mayor of Two Harbors says he will not resign

Two Harbors Mayor Chris Swanson said he will face the recall election in August, and he is not resigning. He spoke at a press event in city council chambers on Wednesday. Members of his family were also there. This comes just a week after the city council approved a recall...
TWO HARBORS, MN
boreal.org

High waters remain on most Great Lakes, but below record levels

The shores of Lake Superior in Duluth, Minn., can be seen in this photo taken May 29, 2021. Water levels on Lake Superior have been dropping as the basin has seen abnormally dry to severe drought conditions. Danielle Kaeding/WPR. With summer here and as people head to the water, the...
DULUTH, MN
boreal.org

Saluting those who sacrificed this Memorial Day

From the staff, volunteers and Board of Directors of Boreal Community Media • May 30, 2021. The American Legion Post 413 will hold a short program on the lawn of the Cook County Courthouse at the Veterans Memorial. The program will begin at 11 a.m. Following the program at noon, the local American Legion Auxiliary Unit 413 will host a free meal for Veterans and their spouses at the Birch Terrace Supper Club.
COOK COUNTY, MN
boreal.org

NOTICE TO HAULERS: Seasonal load restrictions lifted

May 31, 2022 - Seasonal load restrictions have ended on the following roads, effective today. Legal weight trucks can use these roads, unless otherwise posted. Restrictions have been lifted on the following roads:. CSAH 1. CSAH 2. All other roads remain restricted to the limits on posted signs, generally 5...
COOK COUNTY, MN
boreal.org

Wind Advisory issued for Cook County for May 31, 2022 until 4pm

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph throughout the day on May 31, 2022 until 4pm. Location: North St. Louis, Northern Cook and Lake, Central St. Louis, Southern Lake, Southern Cook and Carlton and South St. Louis Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Fond du Lac Band, the Grand Portage Reservation and the Bois Forte Band, Lake Vermilion and, Nett Lake areas. Impacts include gusty winds that could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high-profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
COOK COUNTY, MN
boreal.org

Much calmer conditions are expected today, with some sunshine and high temperatures in the upper 50s and 60s

From the National Weather Service • Duluth • June 1, 2022. Much calmer conditions are expected today, with some sunshine and high temperatures in the upper 50s and 60s. It will become breezy this afternoon with west winds with gusts of 20 to 25 mph. A slight chance of showers or storms returns to parts of the area for Thursday, then sunshine returns on Friday. High temperatures for the rest of the week will be in the mid 50s to upper 60s.
ENVIRONMENT

