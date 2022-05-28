ISD 166 Livestream for Graduation

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph throughout the day on May 31, 2022 until 4pm. Location: North St. Louis, Northern Cook and Lake, Central St. Louis, Southern Lake, Southern Cook and Carlton and South St. Louis Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Fond du Lac Band, the Grand Portage Reservation and the Bois Forte Band, Lake Vermilion and, Nett Lake areas. Impacts include gusty winds that could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high-profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
