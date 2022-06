Baltimore tight end Mark Andrews' only complete season through his first three came in 2018, but he only played around a third of the Ravens' total offensive snaps. He finished with 34 catches on 50 targets, but doubled that production in 2019. Last season, Baltimore featured the passing game more early after suffering cluster injuries in the backfield and quarterback Lamar Jackson throwing at the highest level of his career. Both Andrews and Jackson have cemented their place among the top Fantasy options at their respective positions, but who will join them this year as 2022 Fantasy breakouts or sleepers?

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO