Brodhead, WI

WIAA baseball, softball regionals: Second-ranked Brodhead softball team falls in regional final

By Gazette staff
 4 days ago

BRODHEAD

The state second-ranked Brodhead softball team’s quest to make the WIAA Division 3 state tournament came to an end Friday.

Cambridge pitcher Emma Nottestad scattered four hits, striking out three and walking one, to lead the Blue Jays to a 2-0 victory over the Cardinals in a WIAA Division 3 regional final.

The loss spoiled an all-around powerhouse performance from Brodhead’s Mckenna Young. She allowed only three hits, striking out 16 and walking four.

But the Blue Jays scored single runs in the third and fifth innings and forced Brodhead to strand four runners on base.

Young also doubled, and Ava Risum had two hits for Brodhead. Saveea Freeland hit two singles and drove in a run for Cambridge.

Milton 2, Elkhorn 0—In a Division 1 regional final on Friday, a two-run first inning was all the host Red Hawks needed to knock out the Elks. Milton pitcher Gwen Baker allowed six hits and didn’t give up a walk. She struck out nine.

Milton was held to two hits, including an RBI triple by Julia Wolf in the first and a single by Lydia Miller. Elks pitcher Lauren Trottier struck out seven and walked one. Maddy Harding doubled for Elkhorn.

Jefferson 16, Edgerton 0 (3)—In a Division 2 regional final Friday, the host Eagles scored 11 runs in the first inning and the game with the Crimson Tide ended after 2½ innings. Winning pitcher Aeryn Messmann allowed one hit and struck out six, and Aidyn Messmann hit two home runs. Jefferson also got a homer from Allie Hesse. Kate Gunderson got Edgerton’s hit.

Orfordville Parkview 9, Johnson Creek 3 (10)—In a Division 4 regional final Friday, a six-run burst in the 10th inning lifted the visiting Vikings to their second straight upset victory. Parkview will play at Horicon in a sectional semifinal on Tuesday.

BaseballBeloit Turner 8, Whitewater 2—In a Division 2 regional quarterfinal Friday, Jackson Burk allowed one hit over five innings, striking out 11, to help the host Trojans take control against the Whippets. Cal Ries doubled and singled to lead the Trojans’ 10-hit attack. Wyatt Nickels took the pitching loss for the Whippets.

Brodhead/Juda 3, Evansville 0—In Division 2, Brady Malkow pitched a two-hit shutout, striking out eight and walking one, to lead the visiting Cardinals past the Blue Devils—avenging two losses to Evansville during the Rock Valley Conference season. Brodhead/Juda scored a single run in the first inning, and then tallied insurance runs in the sixth and seventh.

Malkow had an RBI and one of Brodhead’s four singles. Starting pitcher Willard Peterson doubled and Alex Karnes singled for Evansville

Waukesha Catholic Memorial 9, Walworth Big Foot 0—In Division 2, the host Crusaders took a 5-0 lead after two innings and rode the one-hit pitching of Grant Beth and Jack Welak to victory. Beth worked six innings, striking out 13 and walking two, and Welak struck out one in the seventh.

Nevin Anderson got Big Foot’s only hit. Starter Sam Phillips took the pitching loss.

New Glarus 12, Orfordville Parkview 4—In Division 3, Parkview scratched out 12 hits, including a double and two singles by Camron Duncan, but couldn’t hold off the host Glarner Knights.

