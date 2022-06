Ime Udoka has accomplished a lot in his first year as head coach of the Boston Celtics. After experiencing chemistry issues to start the year, Udoka helped guide this team to the promised land as they eventually became the second seed in the Eastern Conference. This was huge for the Celtics as they matched up against the Brooklyn Nets in the first round. After sweeping KD and Kyrie, this Celtics team knocked off the Bucks and Heat which has led them to the NBA Finals.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO