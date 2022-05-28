ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

LA County urges caution during Memorial Day Weekend to prevent COVID spread

By City News Service Inc.
 4 days ago
| Image courtesy of Gerald Altman/Pixabay

With a holiday weekend upon us, Los Angeles County health officials urged residents to mark Memorial Day with caution to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“As we celebrate Memorial Day this Monday, I’d like to extend my gratitude to all of our armed forces members and their families who have dedicated their lives to protecting us through their military service,” county Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said in a statement.

“Many of us will attend events or host gatherings honoring these courageous men and women this long weekend. Regardless of how you plan to spend the holiday, we ask that you reduce the chance of getting or spreading COVID-19 by taking advantage of four powerful tools — vaccinations, masking, testing, and therapeutics.”

The urging came amid rising infection numbers and steadily increasing virus-related hospitalization figures. On Friday, the county reported 5,800 new cases, raising the cumulative total from throughout the pandemic to 2,961,673.

The average daily rate of people testing positive for the virus was 4.3% as of Friday, up from 4.1% Thursday.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health does not report COVID data on weekends.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-positive patients in Los Angeles County hospitals rose by nine people to 464, according to the latest state figures on Saturday. The number of those patients being treated in intensive care was 56, up from 55 on Friday.

Health officials have noted that many of the COVID-positive patients were admitted to hospitals for reasons other than the virus. But Ferrer said Thursday those patients still require advanced levels of care that put added stress on hospitals.

“They require a lot of different resources that are of higher intensity, so that in and of itself is more strain on the system,” she said.

The county Friday also reported eight more COVID-related deaths, giving the county a death toll from throughout the pandemic of 32,117.

Ferrer announced Thursday that increasing case number across the county have led to a rise in virus outbreaks at skilled nursing facilities, prompting some tighter infection-control measures.

Staff at nursing facilities are now required to wear N95-level masks at all times and undergo twice-weekly testing, while residents must undergo weekly testing. All communal dining has also been halted, and all non-essential indoor group activities are being paused.

Los Angeles County remains in the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s “medium” category of virus activity. Under CDC guidelines, counties in the “medium” category will move to “high” if the rate of new virus-related hospital admissions reaches 10 per 100,000 residents, or if 10% of the county’s staffed hospital beds are occupied by COVID-positive patients.

Ferrer said the county’s current rate of virus-related hospital admissions is now 4.5 per 100,000 — double the rate from a month ago — and the rate of staffed beds occupied by COVID patients is currently 2.3%.

While those numbers are well below the “high” category level, Ferrer noted that “if we continue on the current trajectory, we could find cases and hospitalizations end up exerting stress on our hospital system in just a few weeks.”

Updated May 28, 2022, 10:18 a.m.

Comments / 6

IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS LA

6 employees of legal cannabis business evaluated by hazmat team following overnight pesticide spraying

Six employees of a local legal cannabis business required evaluation by paramedics Tuesday, after their workplace was sprayed with pesticides. Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics were dispatched to the business in the 300 block of W. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in South Los Angeles at around 8 a.m. The employees had entered the business Tuesday morning ahead of opening for the day and experienced "brief respiratory irritation" due to the pesticides sprayed overnight, as detailed by Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department.None of the six employees sought further medical attention and declined transport to hospitals for examination. Still, a Hazardous-Materials team was called to the scene to determine the extent of the potential threat, to which they stated that there was no hazard present. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
Boyle Heights Beat

County seeks community input as it moves forward with General Hospital repurposing

A report looking into how Los Angeles County could repurpose its historic former hospital in Boyle Heights and the 12-acres of public land that surround it was released late last month, after a one-year delay due to COVID and three years of study and outreach meetings in surrounding neighborhoods. The LAC+USC Medical Center General Hospital & West Campus Feasibility Study provides a reuse framework that combines community priorities and uses, technical considerations, and county requirements.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
