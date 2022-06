The Milwaukee Bucks saw their season end without them reaching their goal of repeating as NBA Champions. Unfortunately, they were defeated by the Boston Celtics in seven games. Khris Middleton missed time with a sprained knee and the bench (aside from Bobby Portis) disappeared. Now that their offseason has started, the Bucks need to look into improving their bench. With Portis starting most of the season due to Brook Lopez’s back injury, the bench unit ranked 27th in bench scoring. In other words, they need better role players and shooters. One name that has been mentioned as a possible trade target is Utah Jazz forward Royce O’Neale.

