It’s no secret that the Philadelphia Flyers’ struggles last season were due in part to the team’s defense. From dealing with injuries to flat-out getting outplayed, the Flyers’ defensive core was one of the worst in the league. After losing veteran defenseman Ryan Ellis early in the season, it seems the team never recovered from his absence. By the end of the campaign, the Flyers had a minus-87 goal differential, good for third-worst in the league.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 10 HOURS AGO